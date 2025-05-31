Did Vivian Dsena and Shilpa Shirodkar's friendship fall out after Bigg Boss 18?

Bigg Boss 18, the latest season of the controversial reality show, was one of the most talked-about seasons to date. A significant highlight of the season was Shilpa Shirodkar's friendship with Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena. While Shilpa and Karan Veer's bond remains strong after the show, her connection with Vivian has faded. In a recent interview, Shilpa revealed that she is no longer in touch with Vivian and doesn't miss him.

During a conversation with Zoom, Shilpa Shirodkar was asked if she misses her friendship with Vivian. She candidly responded that she does not miss him, stating, "I have not at all been ashamed or embarrassed by Vivian. He was the first friend I made in that house." Reflecting on their time in Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa explained that the initial days were tough for Vivian as he was simply being himself.

Shilpa highlighted that others struggled to understand Vivian's way of speaking and mannerisms, but she had seen a softer side of him. The actress revealed that she and Vivian Dsena are currently not in touch. She praised Vivian but mentioned that she had met him last on the Laughter Chefs 2 set.

The Bigg Boss 18 fame further explained, "He did what he did and said what he said—that was probably the best thing for him (as) he was just talking his heart out. I was being me. We both were being ourselves. Rishte kabhi aage chale toh chale, nahi chale toh nahi chale (If relationships move forward, they do; if they don't, they don't). There is no love lost. But my best wishes are with him always."

For the uninformed, after Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa is closely in touch with her close friends Chum Darang, Karan Veer Mehra and Digvijay Rathee. The group often meets and shares pictures on social media.

Recently, the actress was in the headlines when she disclosed that she was diagnosed with Covid-19. Later, Shilpa shared an update about her recovery, assuring her fans about her well-being.

