The Traitors Promo Out: Raftaar to Karan Kundrra, meet 20 contestants set to betray each other in Karan Johar-hosted reality show

The wait is finally over. The trailer of the much-anticipated reality show of the year, The Traitors, has been officially released by the makers. The gripping trailer has left netizens on the edge of their seats, as their favorite and popular celebrities from diverse backgrounds are part of this show.

Advertisement

Set against the opulent backdrop of Rajasthan, The Traitors brings 20 celebrity contestants who are set to plan, betray, plot, and showcase their excellence on this show. As the show is soon set to grace our screens, meet 20 celeb participants of The Traitors.

Meet 20 contestants of The Traitors

1- Karan Kundrra

2- Anshula Kapoor

3- Ashish Vidyarthi

4- Elnaaz Norouzi

5- Harsh Gujral

6- Jannat Zubair

7- Janvee Gaurr

8- Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid

9- Jasmine Bhasin

10- Lakshmi Manchu

11- Maheep Kapoor

12- Mukesh Chhabra

13- Nikita Luther

14- Purav Jha

15- Raftaar

16- Uorfi Javed

17- Raj Kundra

18- Sahil Salathia

19- Sudhanshu Pandey

20- Sufi Motiwala

The Traitors Trailer:

On May 30, the streaming platform dropped the official first trailer of The Trailer, offering fans a sneak peek into the upcoming reality show. From rapper Raftaar's bold statement about quitting rapping to Uorfi Javed's shocking announcement of shaving her head, the contestants are ready to prove their loyalty and show that they are not the traitors.

Advertisement

Accusations, unexpected twists, tasks, betrayals, backstabbing, misunderstandings, arguments, rivalry, emotional breakdowns, and Karan Johar adding a spice to all of this, audiences can expect more than this in the reality show.

Watch The Traitors Trailer here-

The Traitors is filmed at Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer. The show revolves around the theme of good versus evil, where contestants strive to outlast one another. They will be divided into two groups: one will consist of good citizens, and the other will comprise the Mafias.

Karan Johar, the director and producer, is set to host the Indian adaptation of the globally acclaimed thriller reality series, The Traitors. Co-produced by BBC Studios India Productions and All3Media International, this series marks Prime Video India's entry into the realm of major reality TV productions. The show will premiere on Prime Video on June 12, with new episodes released every Thursday at 8 PM.

ALSO READ: Forget Paatal Lok and Farzi, Karan Johar’s The Traitors teases ultimate game of deceit and it’s about to get ruthless