Will Anupama start new journey as dance teacher in Mumbai? Promo gives hint at upcoming twist

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly as the female protagonist, is one of the top-rated shows. Currently, the storyline revolves around Anupama living her life alone in Mumbai, away from her family. Here, she helps her neighboring women to pursue their dreams and motivates them. Pandit Manohar is giving them dance lessons. However, in the upcoming episode of the show, a major twist is set to occur.

Advertisement

Anupamaa's upcoming twist

Star Plus uploaded a new promo offering a glimpse of the upcoming twist. Here, Pandit Manohar injures his foot while teaching dance to Anupama's group. The ladies in the group give up on their dream to perform as their teacher is now injured. Anupama is heartbroken by this.

Pandit Manohar encourages Anupama by telling her that this dream will remain unfulfilled unless she takes the initiative. He gives her the ghungroos and asks her to be the teacher.

Watch Anupmaa's promo here -

While registering their group for the dance competition, the organizers warn Anupama, the coach, that if any contestant backs out, the entire group will be disqualified.

Jaspreet questions Anupama whether she is confident that no group member will ditch her at the last moment. Anupamaa is now worried. The promo ends.

In the new episode, it will be seen how Anupamaa names the dance group 'Dance Raniyan.' Apart from this, Anupama will help Rita join the dance group. As Rita's mother-in-law doesn't wish for her daughter-in-law to join the dance group, Anupama decides to trick her.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Rahi needs members for her dance group, and Pakhi decides to join it in order to get money to fulfill her dream of opening a salon.

About Anupamaa

Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly, Adrija Roy, and Shivam Khajuria in lead roles. The show initially kicked off with Rupali, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles. While Pandey took a midway exit from the show, Gaurav's journey came to an end after the show took a leap. The show premiered on July 13, 2020, and will successfully complete its 5-year run on July 13, 2025.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anupama revives her old dream, netizens are divided