Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Here's where you can watch all 1,833 episodes of Season 1 starring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is set to make a comeback, and the excitement for its release is at an all-time high. Starring Smriti Irani as Tulsi and Amar Upadhyay as Mihir, the show generated immense buzz when it originally premiered in the early 2000s. The second season is now the talk of the town as the original cast members return to reprise their roles. If you've forgotten some of the show's iconic scenes and want to relive them, you can watch all 1,833 episodes, available on OTT.

When and where to watch Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 1?

The first season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi had an impressive run of 8 years, featuring over 1,500 episodes. If you wish to enjoy the complete story of Tulsi and Mihir from start to finish, the show is available on JioHotstar. There are 38 seasons, each containing numerous episodes.

When and where to watch Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Mini-Version?

To enhance the viewing experience and make it more convenient, the creators have compiled popular moments from the series into a mini-series titled Tulsi Ka Safar. This mini-series showcases classic scenes and major twists from the show. Tulsi Ka Safar is also available to watch on JioHotstar.

Watch a glimpse of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi cuts that are available to watch -

Smriti Irani comments on returning to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Smriti Irani opened up on returning to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's new season. She said, "Returning to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is not just a step back into a role, but a return to a story that redefined Indian television and reshaped my own life. It gave me more than commercial success—it gave me a connection with millions of homes, a place in the emotional fabric of a generation."

The actress who was away from acting for years because of her political career, spoke about her return and said, "In the 25 years since, I’ve straddled two powerful platforms—media and public policy—each with its own impact, each demanding a different kind of commitment."

She continued, "Today, I stand at a crossroads where experience meets emotion, and creativity meets conviction. I return not just as an actor, but as someone who believes in the power of storytelling to spark change, preserve culture, and build empathy."

Commenting on the upcoming season, she quoted, "In contributing to this next chapter, I hope to honour the legacy of Kyunki—and help shape a future where India’s creative industries aren’t just celebrated, but truly empowered."

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi new season features Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay in lead roles. The premiere date of this season is yet to be announced.

