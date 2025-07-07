Internet unhappy with Smriti Irani's FIRST look from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi ? Here's what people are saying

The countdown of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's second season has begun. The makers began shooting for the iconic drama's second season on July 3. Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay have reprised their roles as Tulsi and Mihir. While the excitement among the fans is increasing, the makers have dropped the first look of Smriti from the second season, and it's pure nostalgia. Netizens have taken over social media to express their honest opinion about the show and her return to Television.

Netizens react to Smriti Irani's first look in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi features Smriti Irani aka Tulsi again as the female protagonist. The storyline, her new character name, and the entire cast details and a lot is yet to be out. But the makers made sure to elevate the level of excitement among the fans and dropped Smriti's first look.

While many have praised her first look, some netizens have expressed their disappointment about the show's revival and Smriti Irani's look.

Read audiences' opinion here-

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's new season has been generating buzz ever since Pinkvilla reported about the show's revival. It was confirmed that Smriti Irani will return to television and play the female lead in this new season.

Earlier reports indicated that cast and crew would not be allowed to use phones on set. It was said that Smriti Irani would be working under Z-plus security, with strict adherence to security protocols for everyone on set. However, these regulations have not yet been officially confirmed.

Shooting for this upcoming drama began on July 3. When Amar Upadhyay was spotted by paparazzi, he assured fans that there would be many changes in this new edition.

Recapping the show's history, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi initially premiered in 2000 and ran till 2008. It had an impressive 8-year run on Television. Along with Smriti and Amar, the first season featured notable actors such as Hiten Tejwani, Apara Mehta, and Gauri Pradhan in key roles.

