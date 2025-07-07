EXCLUSIVE: Apoorva Mukhija reveals aftermath of India's Got Latent controversy, shares what she and Samay Raina discuss

Apoorva Mukhija was embroiled in controversy after her appearance on India's Got Latent. Her comment on the show received backlash from netizens, politicians, actors, and even creators. Along with Apoorva, Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, and a few more were also probed for their remarks.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Apoorva shared the aftermath of the controversy. She even mentioned how she and Samay discuss the fiasco in a fun way.

Apoorva Mukhija reveals her discussion with Samay Raina

In Pinkvilla's interview, Apoorva Mukhija was asked how it is to meet Samay Raina after the India's Got Latent controversy. To which she replied, "Samay is a great guy. He is really funny. Every time you see him, he will tell you like 10-15 new jokes. He is a great person to be around."

When asked whether they discuss the controversy after the meeting, Apoorva Mukhija disclosed, "Yes, but no in a serious way, where we are crying, just like in a fun way. Voh 2 joke maarega, mai 2 joke marungi and that's about it (He will crack 2 jokes and I will crack 2 jokes)."

Watch Apoorva Mukhija's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here -

Apoorva Mukhija reveals overcoming the controversy

Upon being asked if she is completely over the trauma of the controversy, The Rebel Kid stated, "Of course, yes. I think I was over it while it was happening. I just needed to get back on the internet to feel myself again, and I did that. I think I have now sort of reached this place where hate comments don't affect me at all because I went through so much. I think I am glad I went through that."

The Traitors contestant continued, "It was great. I really needed it. I really needed a reality check that Instagram, comments, views are not everything. You are your own person irrespective of what the internet thinks about you."

India's Got Latent controversy began in February 2025, after which the creators who appeared on India's Got Latent episode were mocked for their unacceptable comments.

Workwise, Apoorva Mukhija's recent project, The Traitors, has been the talk of the town. On the Prime Video show, she is praised for her intelligence and witty comments. The Traitors premiered on June 12.

