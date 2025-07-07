Bigg Boss 19 likely to premiere for 5 months, Salman Khan will host only for 3 months?

This Bigg Boss 19 update will surely leave you excited. Ardent fans of the controversial reality show wait with bated breath for the new season. This time, the show is arriving earlier and is here to stay longer. The show will have a full-fledged run of 5 months, which means unlimited drama, entertainment, love stories and of course, controversies. While the much-loved host, Salman Khan, is returning to fulfil his duties, this time, there's a twist. Also, an expected premiere date is out for Bigg Boss 19.

Advertisement

Bigg Boss 19 expected premiere date

According to Screen's new report, Bigg Boss 19 will commence in the last week of August, which is August 29 or August 30. The portal's sources said that the makers are leveraging the OTT platform and are planning to release the episode first on Jio Hotstar. It is said the episode will premiere on the digital channel one and a half hours ago before it airs on Colors TV.

Update about Bigg Boss 19 host

Among this, there's a new update about the Bigg Boss 19 host. While Salman Khan will host this season but he will not be the only host of the controversial reality show. The superstar has reportedly signed the contract for only 3 months. The report says that after 3 months, the other 3 hosts will host the show.

According to the report, the makers will bring Farah Khan, Karan Johar and Anil Kapoor to host the season. The source also mentioned that the core team is still deciding if there will be just one host after Salman or multiple celebrities hosting for two weeks. However, Salman will return to host the grand finale of the season, reportedly.

Advertisement

Speaking about the contestants, several celebrities have been reportedly approached for Bigg Boss 19. Names like Lataa Saberwal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Apoorva Mukhija, and Paras Kalnawat have been doing the rounds. However, there's no official confirmation for this.

Reportedly, Bigg Boss 19 have made a groundbreaking choice for their first contestant this season as not a human but an innovative AI robot, Habubu, is a confirmed contestant. More details on the show are still awaited.

ALSO READ: Ram Kapoor Exclusive Interview: 'Even if you give me Rs 20 crores, I can't think of doing Bigg Boss'