Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Mar 12: Sanjay’s new plan to ruin Armaan and Abhira’s life; Charu exposes him

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, March 12: The episode begins with Armaan noticing Abhira’s injured foot. She tries to hide it, but he insists on checking the wound. Shivani is shocked and asks why she kept it a secret. Armaan decides to take her to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Sanjay asks Armaan’s landlord to evict him, but the landlord refuses, saying he can't do it before a month. Charu angrily confronts Sanjay, blaming him for ruining her relationship with Abhir. Sanjay insists she will one day understand his decision. He then shocks everyone by admitting he also caused Krish and Siara’s breakup. Krish overhears this and finally learns the truth about Sanjay’s manipulations.

At the hospital, the doctor examines Abhira’s wound. Armaan asks if she has any other injuries, but Abhira gets annoyed and tells him to stop nagging. She explains that she was waiting to save enough money before seeing a doctor. Hearing this, Armaan decides to buy her medicine. Meanwhile, Kaveri scolds Manisha for visiting Armaan and Abhira. Manisha defends herself, saying she misses them, but Kaveri orders her to leave.

Krish exposes Sanjay’s actions, revealing how he ruined both his and Charu’s lives. Kaveri confronts Sanjay, while Manoj blames him for hurting Kiara. When Manoj tries to hit Sanjay, Kaveri stops him. In his defense, Sanjay compares himself to Kaveri, accusing her of destroying Madhav and Armaan’s lives too. Kaveri is left speechless.

Later, Abhira insists on walking by herself, which frustrates Armaan. He then gets a call from the garage and leaves immediately. Shivani advises Abhira to give him some space, reminding her that this is the first time she has hidden something from him.

Armaan feels discouraged, believing he isn’t earning enough for Abhira and Shivani. At work, his boss scolds him for a broken engine. Overhearing this, Abhira decides to help. When Armaan steps away to get tools, she secretly fixes the engine. The garage owner is impressed and praises Armaan when he returns. Later, Armaan realizes Abhira was the one who repaired it. The episode ends here.

