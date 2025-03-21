Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Mar 21: Ruhi offers to be surrogate mother for Armaan-Abhira’s child; will they accept?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, March 21: Today's episode begins with Ruhi telling Armaan and Abhira that a lovely couple like them deserves a baby of their own. She declares that she will be the surrogate mother for their child, shocking the couple.

Ruhi says that no matter how much she fights with Abhira, she has to accept that they are family, and people can do anything for their family. She tries to convince Abhira by saying she wants to repay her for taking care of Daksh.

Armaan responds that it will be physically and emotionally too much for Ruhi to carry a baby again and that they cannot ask so much from her. He adds that things have finally settled down for Ruhi, Rohit, himself, and Abhira, so he doesn’t want to complicate matters. Rohit then draws up an agreement and says they will abide by the rules for surrogacy. Before leaving, he tells Armaan and Abhira to take their time in making a decision.

Later, Abhira reads the contract, prompting Armaan to ask if she is seriously considering Ruhi as the surrogate mother. Abhira says that God has given them another chance to become parents, and they cannot throw it away. She expresses her deep desire to be a mother and raise their own child, trying to convince Armaan.

Armaan recalls how Rohit had once given them his own child to raise as BSP but later changed his mind. He also remembers Abhir revealing the truth and tells Abhira that he doesn’t want their child to get caught up in a maze of complicated relationships.

Meanwhile, Surekha and Swarna throw water on Abhir to wake him up. They scold him for being distant from Kiara and insist that he take her out. However, Abhir says he is tired of pretending to be her husband. Swarna and Surekha remind him that none of them would support him in this matter.

At a café, Abhir tells Kiara to stop behaving like his fan all the time and walks away. Outside, he runs into Charu, and during their conversation, Charu becomes emotional and confesses that she still loves him. Abhir promises to fix everything.

The next morning, Abhira goes to the temple alone. Rohit and Ruhi are shocked to see her there with the contract. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on JioHotstar.