Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Mar 20: Armaan and Abhira get IVF results

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, March 20: The episode begins with a couple thanking Abhira and Armaan for suggesting IVF. Seeing newborns at the hospital, Abhira becomes emotional. She consults the doctor, expressing her deep desire to become a mother. She believes Armaan would be a great father and longs for a child of her own. The doctor mentions surrogacy through IVF as a possible option.

Armaan reminds the doctor that surrogacy is illegal, but the doctor explains that it is allowed if a family member agrees to carry the baby. Abhira and Armaan are taken aback. Meanwhile, Rohit overhears their conversation.

At home, Shivani informs Manish that Abhira and Armaan haven’t returned yet, assuring him that she’ll update him once they do. When they finally arrive, Shivani notices that Abhira is unwell. She decides to visit the temple. Abhira and Armaan, still shaken, recall painful memories from their past and break down.

Vidya grows anxious when Armaan doesn’t answer her calls. She spots Shivani heading to the temple late at night and questions her. Just as Shivani is about to reveal something about Armaan, Kaveri interrupts. Kaveri taunts Vidya, urging her to welcome her so-called rival. She also blames Shivani for creating a rift between Armaan and Vidya. In response, Vidya accuses Kaveri of trying to distance her from her sons, leaving Kaveri speechless.

Meanwhile, Armaan urges Abhira to talk to him. Sensing her emotions, he watches as she bakes a cake to celebrate BSP and Daksh's birthday.

Elsewhere, Ruhi and Rohit celebrate Daksh’s birthday. Ruhi suggests involving the entire family, but Rohit refuses to invite the Poddars. Both feel bad for Abhira. Rohit also remembers that it’s BSP’s birthday. Despite everything, Abhira and Armaan send a cake for Daksh, celebrating BSP’s birthday as well.

Ruhi and Rohit are touched by their gesture. Wanting to share the joy, they bring Daksh to meet Abhira and Armaan, encouraging them to wish him properly. Seeing Daksh, Abhira and Armaan feel a sense of happiness.

Rohit advises them to stop treating Daksh like an outsider and simply love him on his special day. They spend time playing with Daksh, enjoying the moment. Then, Ruhi suddenly announces that she has something important to discuss with Abhira and Armaan, leaving them shocked. The episode ends here.

