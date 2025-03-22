Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 22: Abhira and Armaan agree for surrogacy; Kaveri suspects Ruhi and Rohit

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, March 22: Today’s episode begins with Abhira returning the surrogacy document to Ruhi and Rohit. She thanks them for being so considerate and says she has made a decision. Armaan announces from behind that they are ready for surrogacy. Abhira is shocked but happy.

Rohit says he and Ruuhi were scared that Abhira would say no. They hug each other and Abhira says she is about to be so happy because of the arrival of her little one and it’s possible only because of Ruhi. Rohit suggests they sign the contract papers at the temple, but the papers go missing.

Armaan says maybe the god is giving them a sign to rethink the decision. Rohit asks him to chill and looks for the paper. Abhira asks Armaan what changed his mind. At that time, Ruhi and Rohit returned with the papers. They sign it.

Armaan gets excited and plans for the arrival of the baby. Abhira asks him what made him say yes. He says he can't see Abhira unhappy and he knows how excited Abhira is to be a mother. They tell each other that they are anxious over how things turn out, but they cannot miss this chance.

At the Poddar house, Sanjay comes to Rohhit’s room looking for a client’s file when he spots a file marked confidential. He sees Armaan, Abhira, Rohit, and Ruhi’s names on top of it. Rohit takes away the file and questions him. Sanjay gets the client’s file and leaves.

Rohit tells Ruuhi that they have to be careful from now on and cannot tell any of the family members about it. On the other hand, Sanjay tells Kaveri that Abhira and Armaan might be manipulating Ruhi and Rohit for property. He says he will find out, but Kaveri tells him that he doesn’t trust him.

Abhira calls Ruhi to inform her that the doctor has given the next day’s appointment for the IVF. After they hang up, Rohit tells Ruhi that he is proud of her. They plan to go to the doctor separately. Kaveri listens to their conversation.

The next morning, Abhira panics and creates a mess in the kitchen. Shivani questions Abhira about why she is in a hurry. Armaan tells her that he is taking Abhira with him to purchase a new car for the business. Shivani asks Abhira to get ready.

On the other hand, as Ruhi prepares to leave for the doctor. Kaveri interrupts and tells her she has to accompany her to an event. While traveling, Kaveri asks Ruhi if she and Rohit are in touch with Armaan and Abhira. Ruhi lies and says no.

Meanwhile, Abhira, Armaan, and Rohit worry about Ruhi. The doctor tells them to hurry. Ruhi receives Abhira's call and pretends to talk to a friend. She tells Kaveri she has to go to the hospital as her friend had an accident and leaves in an auto. Ruhi reaches the hospital and goes for the procedure.

Feeling tense, Abhira calls Anupamaa and tells her everything. Anupamaa advises her to focus on the positive. Swarna and Manish also come to the hospital to get some tests done. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on JioHotstar.