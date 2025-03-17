Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Mar 17: Armaan meets Vidya; Abhira fasts for BSP and Daksh

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, February 17: The episode begins with Shivani telling Abhira that every mother prays for her child. She urges Abhira to have a baby, leaving her shocked. Shivani asks if she is afraid of motherhood and talks about the happiness a child brings. Abhira thinks about Daksh and becomes emotional.

Abhir meets Charu and apologizes after learning the truth. Charu remembers Kiara and asks Abhir to consider her feelings. She tells him they should learn to be happy apart, leaving Abhir heartbroken.

Abhira and Abhir miss Akshara and share their sorrow. Meanwhile, Shivani prepares for the puja. Armaan warns her against fasting due to her health, but she insists that skipping her medicine for a day won’t harm her.

Manisha asks Aryan to take pictures, but he reminds her to pray first. She confesses that she has lost faith in time, saying she thought she had time with Kiara, but now she is gone. Krish asks Kaveri to take a picture with the kids, but Madhav refuses, calling it a meaningless act. Ruhi regrets how she treated Abhira and Daksh and apologizes. Rohit comforts her, telling her not to feel guilty. Vidya waits anxiously for Armaan, and Rohit assures her that he will come.

Abhir stops Swarna from fasting, worried about her health. Manish comments that children today don’t value their parents' sacrifices, pointing out that Swarna is fasting for Abhir, yet he doesn’t appreciate it. Abhir insists she shouldn’t risk her health, but Swarna remains determined to fast.

Abhira remembers BSP and Daksh and feels emotional. She decides to fast for them, and Armaan supports her. The Poddars perform the rituals while Vidya continues waiting for Armaan. Rohit reassures her that he will arrive soon.

Abhira, Armaan, and Shivani go to the temple. Abhira encourages Armaan to face Vidya without hesitation. Armaan asks if she will be okay around Daksh and the kids, and she assures him not to worry.

Vidya finally sees Armaan and feels overjoyed. Abhira notices Daksh, and when Ruhi learns that she is fasting for him, she feels guilty. Abhira expresses her love for Daksh. Kiara asks Charu for help with her sari, but Charu ignores her. Abhir steps in to assist Kiara while Kajal feels bad for Charu. Meanwhile, Kaveri sees Abhira with Daksh and becomes furious. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on JioHotstar.