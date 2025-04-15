Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, April 15: Armaan does THIS beautiful gesture to make Abhira feel included

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, April 15: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved TV shows and receives praise from fans and audiences. In tonight’s episode of the show, Abhira is seen worrying about Ruhi and decides to go and meet her at the hospital. However, the hotel staff didn’t get her the cab on time, so she decided to take an auto-rickshaw. Things didn’t go as smoothly as it seemed as the auto-rickshaw broke down in the middle of the road, and she had to get down.

In another scene, Armaan, who is at the hospital, is seen praying for Ruhi and their unborn child. Amid this, the doctor asks Armaan if Ruhi drank coffee secretly, something which isn’t good for their child. However, a wave of happiness comes in as they hear the heartbeat sound of the child. Not only this, the doctor revealed that the baby is also responding to Armaan’s voice.

Meanwhile, Charu and Manoj are seen talking about Armaan’s absence from the office and its impact. Soon, Sanjay announced that Krish would get them new clients, stunning everyone present. Krish also admits to leaving dance after the wrong allegations and will now focus on studying law. Manoj is seen asking him to follow his dreams, but Sanjay supports Krish’s decision. He also reveals his decision to oust Armaan and Abhira.

At the hospital, Armaan is seen urging Ruhi not to pressure Abhira, and she soon decides to change her actions for the better. Soon, Abhira comes to Ruhi’s room and, in a taunt way, comments about her sudden health-conscious shift. Ruhi asks for forgiveness. Meanwhile, Abhira shows concern toward her and opens up on the complications she faced during Daksh’s birth. Ruhi says that she has not changed.

Ruhi then shares that she and Armaan heard the heartbeat sound of the child just some time back, leaving Abhira crushed. However, she hides her feelings. Later, she shares her emotions with her unborn child and apologizes for not being there to witness such a beautiful moment.

The highlight of the episode was the fireworks that lit the sky with “Pookie loves Mumma.” A gift box plays the recorded heartbeat. Armaan soon enters and shares that he made all the arrangements not to let her feel excluded. She feels emotional with this cute gesture but shares feeling like a third wheel.

Armaan adds that they are both together in this and that her bond with her child will be beautiful. They share heartwarming moments of love and laughter. Ruhi stands afar and watches them, full of jealousy.

