Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Mar 19: Abhira and Armaan takes a big step after five months leap

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, March 19: The episode begins with Armaan thinking about his baby. Shivani comforts him and promises to always be there for him. Manish tells Armaan that it’s okay to cry and blame the situation. Swarna says that both Armaan and Abhira have been through a lot, but nothing can break them. Manisha promises to protect Armaan from any trouble. Armaan smiles at her words.

Meanwhile, Kaveri looks for her family. Madhav tells her that no one wants to stay at home because of her behavior. They argue, and Madhav scolds Kaveri for hurting Abhira by talking about her inability to have children. He tells her that even though she is a mother, she has never been a caring one. He also accuses her of not openly loving him, Manoj, or Kajal. Kaveri feels insulted.

Elsewhere, Abhira and Armaan try to keep themselves busy. Amid the celebrations, Abhira breaks down and tells Armaan to stop pretending to be happy. Even though he denies it, she insists that he accepts the truth—that she cannot give him the happiness he deserves. Overcome with emotions, Abhira breaks down, and Armaan comforts her.

After a five-month leap, Shivani reminds Abhira to get ready for an important day. Abhira looks nervous, and Shivani asks if she feels pressured. Abhira doesn’t answer and looks around for Armaan. Meanwhile, Armaan opens his new travel agency. His employees praise him, and he stays hopeful about the future.

At home, Kaveri tells Vidya to let the staff do the housework. Vidya reminds her that one of the workers is on leave, leading to an argument. Ruhi asks Rohit to step in, but he chooses to stay out of it. However, he worries about Armaan and Abhira and decides to stand by them. When Kaveri questions him about work, he answers briefly and leaves.

Abhira and Armaan pray for their future. The priest blesses them, encouraging them to have hope. Swarna and Manish also pray for them, and Manish feels especially sad for Abhira.

At the hospital, Abhira waits anxiously for her test results. The doctor gives her heartbreaking news—the IVF attempt has failed. She is devastated when the doctor says she can never have a child. Armaan stands by her, ready to support her. Just then, a woman nearby happily announces her pregnancy, leaving Abhira in shock. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on JioHotstar.