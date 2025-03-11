Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Mar 11: Rohit takes a stand for Armaan, will Kaveri realize her mistake?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, March 11: The episode begins with Abhira crying in pain due to her foot injury. Manisha finds out and insists on taking her to a doctor, but Abhira refuses. Worried, Manisha gives her a painkiller and promises to check on her often. Meanwhile, Abhira receives an invitation to a South Indian engagement ceremony. Wanting to attend, she decides not to take the painkillers.

At the Poddar house, everyone is surprised that their problems are getting solved so easily. Kaveri wonders who is helping them. Rohit questions her reaction and defends Armaan. Ruhi asks Rohit why he is behaving so coldly toward the Poddars. Frustrated, Rohit says that Kaveri and Vidya have always controlled Armaan, and it needs to stop. He believes the Poddars don’t deserve a selfless son like Armaan. Determined to bring change, Rohit decides to stand up to Kaveri and ensure that both Armaan and Abhira get the respect they deserve.

Shivani helps Abhira drape a saree, but Abhira suggests that Shivani wear it instead, as it suits her better. While waiting for Armaan, Abhira hears that he has found a job. Armaan shares that he is now working at a garage, making both Abhira and Shivani happy. Shivani says that no job is too big or too small. Armaan surprises them with gifts—he gives Shivani a saree and is surprised to realize he picked Vidya’s favorite color. Shivani happily decides to wear it.

Armaan also gifts Abhira new footwear, but she refuses to wear them. She argues with him, trying to hide her injury, leaving Armaan confused. Meanwhile, Vidya cooks Armaan’s favorite dish and asks Manisha where she had been. Manisha says she visited Abhira and Armaan and mentions that Abhira is hiding her injury because she doesn’t have money for a doctor. Vidya then asks if she met Shivani, shocking Manisha with her continued obsession.

Later, Abhira wears the footwear Armaan gave her just to make him happy. She also takes the painkiller to reduce her pain. During the function, Armaan and Abhira dance together. Armaan notices Abhira limping and assumes it’s because of the new footwear. However, he soon starts suspecting that something is wrong. Eventually, he discovers that Abhira has been taking painkillers and is shocked to learn about her injury. The episode ends here.

