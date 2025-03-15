Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Mar 15: Abhira requests Armaan to meet Vidya; here's how he reacts

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Mar 15: The episode begins with Armaan appreciating Abhira for always being there for him. He credits her for bringing him and Shivani back together. They decide to welcome their new stove with a small ritual. When Abhira asks where he learned about such traditions, Armaan says his mother taught him.

She asks if he misses Vidya, but Armaan refuses to talk about her, saying she only used him. Abhira tries to comfort him, but he gets upset, saying she wouldn’t understand since Akshara truly loved her, while Vidya only played with his feelings.

Meanwhile, Abhir gets drunk at a restaurant, where people gossip about his dramatic wedding. Krish and Charu happen to be at the same place, discussing how Sanjay blackmailed Charu. Abhir overhears them and is shocked to learn that Sanjay forced Charu to leave the wedding.

At home, Abhira feels uneasy. Shivani asks about her meeting with Vidya. Abhira doesn’t reveal much, fearing Shivani might feel bad. She only says that Vidya wants to meet Armaan, but he has refused. Shivani believes that while Vidya may have made mistakes, her feelings for Armaan couldn’t have been entirely fake. She feels Armaan should at least hear her out. Abhira agrees, saying Armaan has a big heart because of Shivani.

Elsewhere, Abhir can’t stop thinking about Charu. She also misses him but avoids his calls. She tells herself she can’t talk to Kiara’s husband. Charu gets emotional, remembering how she was forced to leave him and how he married Kiara out of anger. Abhir realizes she still loves him.

At home, Armaan returns, and Abhira asks him to have dinner, but he ignores her. She tries to comfort him, and they share a close moment. Armaan remembers their first meeting and tells her to ask for a gift. She requests him to meet Vidya just once, but he gets angry.

Abhir tries calling Charu again, but Kiara interrupts him. He avoids her, and when she suggests watching a movie, he refuses, saying he’s tired. Kiara realizes he has been drinking and asks him to stop. He promises her he will.

Armaan is frustrated that Abhira keeps bringing up Vidya. Meanwhile, Vidya calls Abhira, who informs her that Armaan doesn’t want to meet. Around the same time, Armaan receives good news- his loan has been approved. He wants to share it with Abhira but sees her on the phone with Vidya and chooses to ignore her.

At Poddar house, Madhav taunts Vidya, accusing her of caring more about Kaveri than Armaan. Vidya insists that Armaan is her priority. Meanwhile, Abhira ends up celebrating her anniversary alone. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on JioHotstar.