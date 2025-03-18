Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Mar 18: Vidya’s decision to meet Armaan results in chaos; Shivani interferes

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, March 18: The episode begins with Kaveri looking for Vidya while Rohit tries to avoid her. Kaveri then spots Vidya and Armaan together. Madhav tells Kaveri to let Armaan meet Vidya, but Kaveri insists that Armaan should be the one to apologize, not Vidya. She calls Armaan selfish, but Madhav reminds her that she has also used Armaan for her own benefit before. Kaveri gets ready to confront Vidya.

Before she can, Abhira stops her, saying she has no right to interfere. She accuses Kaveri of never being a good mother to Madhav. Kaveri fights back, mocking Abhira for not being able to have children and questioning her worth as a mother. Shivani steps in to support Abhira, but Kaveri insults them both.

Abhira warns Kaveri not to blame Shivani for past mistakes. Kaveri then accuses Abhira of distracting Armaan to cover up her own flaws. She even claims that Abhira is the reason Armaan cannot become a father. Abhira is heartbroken, and Armaan overhears everything.

Armaan immediately confronts Kaveri for insulting Abhira. Kaveri coldly asks him where his child is if he truly considers this his family. Armaan is deeply hurt and starts questioning his ties with the Poddar family. He takes Abhira and Shivani away.

Manish criticizes Kaveri for being insensitive, but Kaveri blames Abhira for breaking the family. Vidya defends Abhira, saying she has always tried to bring the family back together. She accuses Kaveri of stopping her from apologizing to Armaan. Madhav tells Vidya that her realization has come too late. Vidya argues that it is Kaveri’s pride that is tearing the family apart.

Armaan keeps thinking about Kaveri’s cruel words and feels frustrated. Shivani comforts him, feeling guilty that she unknowingly hurt Abhira by talking about children. Armaan and Shivani promise to stand by Abhira.

Meanwhile, Abhira breaks down, but Armaan and Shivani try to cheer her up. Her loved ones, including Manish, Manisha, Aryan, Krish, Abhir, Kiara, and Swarna, come together to lift her spirits. Manish and Manisha decide to cook, while Armaan and Rohit take charge of washing dishes.

Daksh starts crying, and Ruhi struggles to calm him down. Abhira steps in and realizes he is feeling too hot. She soothes him, and Ruhi is touched by her kindness. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on JioHotstar.