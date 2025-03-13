Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Mar 13: Armaan goes to Poddar house to deliver their car; here's how the family reacts

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, March 13: The episode begins with Armaan returning home, where Shivani tells him that Abhira had gone after him. She asks if they have made up. Armaan starts to reply but stops. Shivani assumes that he has sorted things out with Abhira, though he remains unsure of his feelings for her. She decides to wait for him to open up. Meanwhile, Armaan wonders why Abhira loves him so much and feels guilty for hurting her. Both go to bed, lost in their thoughts.

The next morning, Armaan finds out that Abhira and Shivani have gone to the temple. Soon after, he is shocked to learn that he has to deliver a car to the Poddar house. He asks his boss if someone else can do it, but the boss insists that Armaan handle it himself.

At the Goenka house, Kiara wishes Manish, Swarna, and Surekha a happy Holi. Manish and Swarna exchange warm greetings, and Kiara shares her wish for her love story with Abhir to be as strong as theirs. Ruhi arrives, and Manish asks why she has come. Ruhi explains that Rohit asked her to go and then asks about Abhir. Kiara tells her that Abhir doesn’t feel like celebrating Holi. Manish then encourages Daksh to join in the celebrations, saying he wants to play Holi with him.

Later, Abhir gets upset with Kiara for showing off their relationship on social media, which hurts her. He also brings up Charu, leading Manish to comment that Abhir is foolish for still caring about her. Meanwhile, Ruhi debates whether she should tell the Goenkas that Sanjay forced Charu to break off the wedding.

At the Poddar house, no one celebrates Holi. Kaveri wonders why, and Rohit replies that it’s because Armaan is not there. Sarcastically, he suggests that Kaveri, Vidya, and Sanjay should celebrate together and count their misdeeds.

Armaan then arrives at the Poddar house to deliver the car. He is greeted by Rohit, Manisha, Aryan, Krish, Madhav, Manoj, and others. As he explains why he is there, Kaveri declares that this proves he is nothing without the Poddar name and tells him to come back home. Sanjay agrees, but Vidya defends Armaan, saying he doesn’t need the Poddar name to succeed.

Armaan asks for his payment, but instead of handing it to him, Sanjay throws the money on the ground and tells him to pick it up. This angers Rohit and Madhav. Manisha also criticizes Sanjay, saying that a man who doesn’t respect Charu and Kajal will never respect money either. Armaan considers taking the money, but Abhira steps in. She firmly tells everyone that Armaan will not bow down before Sanjay. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.