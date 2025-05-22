Suniel Shetty reveals secret to unbreakable bond with Hera Pheri co-star Akshay Kumar despite misunderstandings: ‘If anyone tried to…’

Hera Pheri is making headlines after Paresh Rawal announced his exit from the third part, sending shocking waves across the nation. It followed some legal trouble for him. However, fans will be able to see Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty reprise their roles in the iconic film. The duo also shares a great friendship that goes back many years. They first starred together in the 1993 film Waqt Hamara Hai and since then their friendship has become the talk of the town. Now, Suniel opened up on the secret behind their unbreakable friendship with him despite ‘misunderstandings.’

Advertisement

In an interview with Zoom, Suniel Shetty shared, “It was the time of no social media. So if ever anyone said anything or tried to create misunderstandings, it came from a legitimate source. Hence we could tackle it.” Calling today’s world ‘toxic,’ he added that the news today is without sources. People hide their identities and start abusing others. The Hera Pheri actor also shared how children of today’s time are getting affected because of social media.

Further, Suniel urged people not to believe in any rumors. He shared that in earlier days negative rumors existed as well but still, they continued to work with each other and their films ultimately worked. He added they don’t meet their co-stars when they don’t work but then spend days together while working.

Suniel Shetty also talked about having fun during shooting with Akshay and shared that they were together all the time playing games and enjoying life. He recalled the time they were shooting in Shimla and waking up at 4am to play cricket with locals during the 7am shift. The actor added that though they used to stay in 5-star hotels, they used to stroll around the city and eat local parathas. He shared, “It was a different world altogether and we were all secure.”

Advertisement

For the unversed, Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar worked in several films together like Awara Paagal Deewana, Mohra, Deewane Huye Paagal, Sapoot, De Dana Dan, Dhadkan, Jaani Dushman, Hera Pheri and more.

On the work front, apart from Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar also has Housefull 5, Welcome To The Jungle, Bhooth Bangla, and Jolly LLB 3.

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty will next be seen in Kesari Veer with Sooraj Pancholi.

For more such news, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: 10-point detailed timeline of Paresh Rawal quitting Hera Pheri 3: From legal action to cast reactions