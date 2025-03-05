Fatima Sana Shaikh on feeling pressure of not living up to image and benchmark after Dangal; 'It created self-doubt...'

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who earned widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan-led Dangal, became a familiar face in Indian cinema. While her dedication and the entire cast’s hard work contributed to the film’s success, her journey after Dangal was not without challenges. Recently, she candidly spoke about the pressure she faced after the film’s success, admitting that she struggled with self-doubt and the fear of not living up to the expectations set by her performance.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, opened up about the challenges she faced after Dangal. She said, “I did feel a pressure of not living up to the image and benchmark I had created. It created self-doubt that people might think I am a good actor, but am I truly one?”

The fear of carrying a film on her shoulders held her back from taking on solo projects, as she worried about the audience’s response if things didn’t go well.

It was Ludo that eventually shifted her mindset. Reflecting on that period, Fatima shared that after Thugs of Hindostan (2018), she struggled with self-confidence. However, over time, she learned to embrace failures and mistakes, realizing that what truly mattered was showing up for herself and doing her job with conviction.

Fatima Sana Shaikh has now found confidence in her journey and embraces diverse projects. After making a mark with Dhak Dhak and Sam Bahadur, she is set to star in Anurag Basu’s Metro... In Dino, Ul Jalool Ishq alongside Vijay Varma and Naseeruddin Shah, and Aap Jaisa Koi with R. Madhavan.

Meanwhile, Dangal is a compelling sports drama that brings to life the inspiring journey of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler who dreams of securing a gold medal for India by training his daughters for the Commonwealth Games. Fatima delivers a powerful performance as Geeta Phogat, while Aamir Khan transforms into the determined and relentless Mahavir.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film boasts a stellar cast including Sanya Malhotra, Aparshakti Khurana, Suhani Bhatnagar, and Zaira Wasim. Beyond wrestling, Dangal is a poignant tale of perseverance, ambition, and challenging societal norms, making it one of the most impactful sports dramas in Indian cinema.