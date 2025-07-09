Who is Vedika Prakash Shetty? All about Alia Bhatt’s ex-PA, arrested for forging signature in Rs 77 lakh scam

Alia Bhatt is one of the most successful actresses in the Bollywood industry currently. She often grabs eyeballs for her films or family life. But today, she is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, courtesy of her ex-personal assistant Vedika Prakash Shetty. She was recently arrested for allegedly defrauding the actress of Rs 77 lakh. Keep scrolling further to learn more about her.

Advertisement

What did Vedika Prakash Shetty do?

Vedika Prakash Shetty served as Alia Bhatt’s personal assistant from 2021 to 2024. During this period, she managed the actress’s daily schedule, financial transactions, and internal operations at Eternal Sunshine Productions Pvt. Ltd. She also had full access to her personal and business accounting systems.

According to reports, she is accused of forging the signature of the Gagubai Kathiawadi actress on documents over a two-year period, from 2022 to 2024. Vedika allegedly transferred funds from Alia’s personal and business accounts to her own. This came to light after the actress’s mother, Soni Razdan, noticed irregularities in the account statements.

What did Soni Razdan do?

Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan, filed a complaint against her after noticing something fishy. It is said that Vedika forged Alia Bhatt’s signature on documents over a period of two years and transferred around Rs 77 lakh.

Vedika Prakash has been arrested by the Mumbai Police, and further investigation is going on. According to the Mumbai Police, the fraud was discovered during a routine internal check.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia Bhatt has a couple of exciting films in her kitty. She has YRF’s action film Alpha alongside Sharvari and Bobby Deol. The shooting of this film has begun, and we got to see some BTS pictures from the set. This is the first time we will get to see the two actresses in a complete action avatar.

She also has Love & War alongside her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has completed some of its schedule sometime back.

She also has Ayaan Mukerji’s Brahmastra 2 alongside Ranbir Kapoor again. This will be the sequel to their hit first part, and fans eagerly await the chance to see her reprise her role.

ALSO READ: How Saba Azad met Hrithik Roshan? Here's all about their love story that began on social media, her earnings and more