Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025: Arjun Bijlani’s true gentleman act for Laapataa Ladies’ Nitanshi Goel will melt your hearts

At the ongoing Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025, Arjun Bijlani proved that he is a true gentleman. The TV star helped Laapataa Ladies’ Nitanshi Goel on stage.
The internet is currently flooded with several heartwarming moments between celebs from the ongoing Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025. One such heart-melting clip went viral, proving that TV star Arjun Bijlani is a true gentleman. Check it out!
At the ongoing Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025, Laapataa Ladies’ Nitanshi Goel came on stage to receive the award for Best Debut Female for Kiran Rao’s film Laapataa Ladies. On the stage, she was joined by popular television actor Arjun Bijlani. As the actress was about to get down, like a true gentleman, the Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil actor carefully grabbed the train of Goel’s dramatic dress and escorted her to the floor.
Arjun Bijlani’s heart-warming moment with Nitanshi Goel at PSSI 2025:
Another viral moment that intrigued fans was when Karan Kundrra engaged in a fun banter with the paparazzi and spoke about his marriage plan with Tejasswi Prakash. As he stepped on the black carpet of Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025, the actor referred to a photographer and said, “Shukar hai meri shaadi se topic change kar ke teri shaadi pe chali gai. (Thank God the topic has shifted from my wedding to your wedding.)”
Karan Kundrra spoke about his marriage plan with Tejasswi Prakash at PSSI 2025:
Apart from them, several TV personalities like Hina Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Tacker, Ankit Gupta, Rupali Ganguly, and others attended Pinkvilla’s award function.
B-town biggies like Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Rashmika Mandanna, Anupam Kher, Veer Pahariya, Rasha Thadani, Sharvari Wagh, Tiger Shroff, Sanjana Sanghi, Sonu Nigam, Kajol, Rajkummar Rao, Kunal Kemmu, Sunita Ahuja, Sunny Leone, Ravi Kishan and many more made stylish entries.
