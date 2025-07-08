Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor break silence on intimate scenes in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: 'I think that brought us closer...'

Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor are gearing up for the release of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan this Friday. The two are currently on a promotional spree for the romantic drama. In a recent interview with Filmygyan, the duo opened up on their chemistry in the intimate scenes of the movie.

Vikrant Massey highlighted that it happened due to the trust they built over time. He also mentioned that they got to know each other well as people beyond just being co-stars. The 12th Fail actor said, “We've spoken about this. I think it's the trust factor that was built over a point of time. It strikes me that we are both very alike as people. Besides the acting workshop, or you know, chaahe fir woh blind school ki baat ho ya fir you know the challenges as actors we faced, uske alawa when we got to know each other as people, especially during the scene when we opened up as Vikrant and Shanaya and not just as actors, I think that also brought us closer.”

Shanaya, who is set to make her debut with the film, agreed with Vikrant. The actor further added that they both are very much alike and share a similar worldview. "We are very hungry actors, and we want to go out there and give our best. And the only way that can happen is by trusting each other, and there's no other way because you have blindfolds on, I can't see anything, so let's empower each other and bring the best from each other,” he added.

For the unversed, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is directed by Santosh Singh. Vikrant Massey plays a visually-impaired musician while Shanaya Kapoor essays the role of a theatre artist. The trailer of the upcoming romantic drama has hit the right chords with the masses and is expected to fare well. However, its success will depend on its hold against Rajkummar Rao's Maalik and James Gunn's Superman, as the movie is set to face a three-way clash at the box office.

