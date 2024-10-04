WATCH: Natasa Stankovic returns to work; shoots for 1st project post separation with Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic recently made headlines following her split from cricketer and ex-husband Hardik Pandya. However, the actress seems to have moved on and is now ready to focus on her career. After the separation, Natasa spent some time in Serbia but returned to India recently, for professional reasons. She has already begun filming her first project post-separation, and glimpses of it have surfaced.

A source revealed, “Natasa wants to put all her focus now on her work, and that is the reason for her return to India. She was recently spotted shooting for a dance number in Chandigarh and this will mark her first project after her separation from Hardik. She is being very selective about her work now and is giving it her all to make this one of the most amazing dance numbers to have come out in recent times.” The specifics of the project have not been revealed yet, but it is said to be a music video.

See the video here:

Natasa last appeared on screen in the web show Flesh in 2020, and before that, she featured in special songs for Jhootha Kahin Ka, Yaaram, and Body in 2019. After dealing with public scrutiny regarding her personal life recently, the actress is eager to return to her professional commitments.

On June 18, 2024, the couple shared a joint statement on their Instagram, announcing their decision to part ways after four years together. They described the decision as difficult, highlighting the mutual respect, and companionship they had experienced while growing as a family.

Advertisement

Hardik and Natasa also shared about their son's future, assuring that Agastya would remain the focus of their lives. They expressed their commitment to co-parenting and emphasized their intention to provide him with everything possible for his happiness. They kindly requested support and understanding from their followers, asking for privacy during this challenging and sensitive time.

Having engaged in Dubai on January 1, 2020, Natasa and Hardik tied the knot during the lockdown in an intimate wedding held on May 31, 2020. They became parents to son Agastya on July 30, 2020.

ALSO READ: Did You Know Ananya Panday's mom puts 2 black dots behind the actress’ ears to ward off evil? 'Everyone thinks I don’t shower...'