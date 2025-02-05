EXCLUSIVE: Main Hoon Na 2 in development; Farah Khan aims to make it with Shah Rukh Khan

In 2004, Shah Rukh Khan teamed up with Farah Khan for the first time on the action-packed entertainer, Main Hoon Na. The film proved to be a big success and over the years, SRK formed a formidable combo with Farah, as the duo have a 100 percent success rate. Over the last few years, there has been a chatter about Farah trying to set up a project with Shah Rukh Khan. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Farah Khan is working on a script that could serve as a perfect sequel to Main Hoon Na.

According to sources close to the development, Main Hoon Na 2 is in the development stage at Red Chillies. “Main Hoon Na is the first film produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan under their banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, and the film is very close to their heart. Farah has cracked an idea for Main Hoon Na 2, and Shah Rukh has loved the route she plans to take for the sequel. Farah is presently working to crack the screenplay with her team of writers, as also the ones working with Red Chillies,” revealed a source close to the development.

According to insiders, the thought of Main Hoon Na 2 has excited Shah Rukh Khan, however, he is waiting to see how the final script turns out to be. “SRK is clear to not make a sequel just for the sake of it and is well aware of the fan following that Main Hoon Na has among the cinema-going audience. He has asked Farah and his in-house team of writers to honestly work on the screenplay and come up with something that surpasses the impact of first part. He is expected to hear the first draft by mid-2025 and then take a call on the same. The script is presently in the development stage,” the source added.

Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan have previously worked together on Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year, and if the sequel falls into place, it will mark their fourth collaboration. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the Siddharth Anand directed King next, which is gearing up for a 2026 release. He is also doing the next instalment of YRF Spy Universe film, Pathaan 2, which is also presently in the writing stage. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.