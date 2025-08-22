PICS: Alia Bhatt chills in orange bikini and enjoys workout on beach vacation with sister Shaheen and her boyfriend

Alia Bhatt shared relaxed holiday vibes as she enjoyed a beach break with sister Shaheen Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan and Shaheen’s boyfriend and fitness coach Ishaan Mehra. Shaheen posted the first glimpses on Instagram on Thursday with the simple caption: “Island Interlude.” Alia added her own sun-soaked moments, including bikini selfies with the caption, “Hair by: sea salt and ocean breeze.” The images show family time, beach views and a mix of downtime and fitness. The location was not revealed.

Bikini moment: Family, fashion and fitness on the shore

Photos from the getaway show Alia in a neon bikini and also in a flowy blue-and-white floral maxi dress. Soni Razdan appears in a cream outfit with bold black floral prints. Shaheen Bhatt poses barefoot on a deck in a red dress, while Ishaan wears a navy shirt and jeans. The snap captures the group together at night against blue waters, suggesting relaxed evenings after beachside activity. Shaheen also shared a short clip of Alia training with Ishaan.

Here’s how Alia mixes downtime and workouts

Here’s a closer look at how the beach break played out: sun and sea for relaxation in the day; group dinners at night; and fitness sessions with Ishaan for Alia. The clips of Alia exercising show light resistance training and partner drills, reflecting a fitness-focused holiday rather than a full break from routine. The mix of leisure and movement fits the actor’s public persona, balancing career demands with self-care.

Alia Bhatt’s work slate remains busy. She will headline YRF’s Alpha, a female-led spy thriller set in the same universe as War and Pathaan. She is also shooting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period romance Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Under her banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions, Alia is producing and starring in an upcoming Netflix project. She was last seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra with Vedang Raina.

