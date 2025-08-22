Sunita Ahuja accuses Govinda of CHEATING, actor fails to appear in Bandra court after being summoned

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's personal life is again making headlines for a shocking reason. It's been a while since the rumors of trouble in their marital life hit the headlines. Now, a new report claims that their marriage has hit rock bottom. It is being said that Sunita has filed for a divorce from Govinda, accusing him of adultery, cruelty, and desertion. This news has left the internet in shock as the popular celebrity couple is reportedly heading for a divorce after 38 years.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja to part ways?

According to the Hauterrfly report, Sunita Ahuja filed for a divorce in the Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024. The report states that Ahuja filed the case under Section 13 (1) (i), (ia), (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955, on the grounds of adultery, cruelty, and desertion.

Reportedly, Govinda was summoned by the court and was asked to appear for further procedure. However, he failed to appear in court initially until May 2025.

It is said that since June 2025, the couple have been trying to work things through with the court-mandated counselling. Sunita has been reaching the court in person for the procedure, and Govinda has remained absent. It is not known if he is attending the counselling personally or virtually.

More about Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's divorce rumors

Speculations about Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's troubled married life have been doing the rounds for some time now. It all started when the Partner actor's wife confessed that she had been celebrating her birthday alone for the past 12 years.

As Sunita recently started her YouTube journey, in her first vlog, she got emotional as she spoke about people creating trouble in her married life. She had shared, "Har sukh milna itna aasan nahi hota hai. Kabhi uuch neech bhi life mai ho jaata hai (It's not easy to get all the happiness. There are ups and downs)."

For the uninformed, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja, the beloved couple of the entertainment industry, got married in 1987. They are parents to two children - Tina Ahuja and Yashvardan Ahuja.

