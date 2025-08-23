Newswrap, August 22: Salman Khan kicks off Bigg Boss 19 shoot to Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's War 2 hits Rs 300 crore mark at worldwide box office

From Salman Khan beginning the shoot of Bigg Boss 19 to Tamannaah Bhatia spearheading the cast of Ragini MMS 3, here're all the top headlines of the day.

Salman Khan kickstarts shoot for Bigg Boss 19

As Bigg Boss 19 will premiere on August 24, Salman Khan has officially begun shooting for the new season that revolves around the theme of politics. The actor was seen interacting with the press gathered on the sets.

Tamannaah Bhatia to headline Ekta Kapoor's Ragini MMS 3

Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Tamannaah Bhatia is spearheading the third instalment of Ragini MMS franchise. Ekta Kapoor has narrated the idea of the horror-comedy to Bhatia on the sets of Vann and the actress was bowled over the horror factor of the film.

War 2 hits Rs 300 crore at the global box office

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 crossed the Rs 300 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office. It took 9 days to achieve this feat. The spy action drama is expected to wind its theatrical run around Rs 350 crore mark.

Punjabi legend Jaswinder Bhalla passes away

Popular Punjabi actor and comedian Jaswinder Bhalla took his last breath on Friday, August 22. He was 65 years old and was unwell for several days.

Are Undertaker and Mike Tyson entering Bigg Boss 19?

Speculations are rife that Legendary WWE star Undertaker and professional American boxer Mike Tyson are set to enter Bigg Boss 19 house. The rumor mill first began on a Discord server about the wrestler and has now involved the boxer, and it remains to be seen whether either of them turn out to be true.

