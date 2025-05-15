Angad Bedi’s heartfelt message to Virat Kohli after Test retirement echoes every Indian’s plea: ‘Can a legacy…’

Virat Kohli recently shocked the entire country as he announced his retirement from test cricket. Fans were heartbroken and requested him to reconsider. Now, Angad Bedi has also joined the appeal. In a heartfelt message, he echoed every Indian’s plea. He questioned whether Virat’s legacy should ‘fade so quietly.’

Today, May 15, 2025, Angad Bedi took to Instagram and shared a long note after Virat Kohli’s test retirement announcement. Recalling Sachin Tendulkar’s farewell, he wrote, “Wankhede, 2013. The sun dipped low, the chants grew loud, and the world stood still. Sachin Tendulkar's farewell speech, etched in the soul of a billion hearts. Such an icon, that when he got out, TVs got turned off! We thought we'd never feel that again.”

Showering love on Virat Kohli, Angad continued, “Enter Virat. Not just a player, but a force. He gave our team his fire, his swagger, his soul. Every chase became a charge, every match became a moment. And now it just ends with a post on a screen? Can a legacy so big fade so quietly?”

Have a look at Angad Bedi’s post!

Making a plea to the board, Angad Bedi stated, “Talk to Virat. Convince him to reconsider.” Addressing Virat Kohli, the actor shared that they weren’t ready. He went on to say, “Come back, one last time. For us. For the girl in the stands with your name on her back. For the guy in the gullies imitating your stance. For the older fans rooting for you like their own son. For the spirit you gave a billion believers.”

Angad added that the cricketer deserved a memorable farewell and the fans deserved to see him bat once more.

Angad Bedi’s wife, Neha Dhupia, also agreed with his sentiments. She commented, “Angad (red heart emoji) … @virat.kohli we need our king back! Netizens also got emotional. One person said, “The most pure and heartfelt post … simple words with so much meaning,” while another mentioned, “Well written! Literally got (tears) in my eyes while reading this!!”

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is set to resume playing in IPL 2025 from May 17.

