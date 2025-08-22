Meet Sanjay Dutt’s 15-year-old daughter Iqra, going viral for her striking resemblance to grandmother Nargis Dutt

A recent video of Sanjay Dutt’s younger daughter, Iqra Dutt, has gone viral on social media, and fans can’t stop talking about her resemblance to her legendary grandmother, Nargis Dutt. The 15-year-old daughter of Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt was spotted outside a salon in Mumbai, dressed in a denim skirt and a printed T-shirt. Her look and charm reminded many of Nargis, one of Indian cinema’s greatest icons.

Fans say Iqra looks just like Nargis Dutt

Soon after the video surfaced, netizens began drawing comparisons between Iqra and her late grandmother. One user commented, “Looks like Nargis ji is come back.” Another added, “OMG she looks like Nargis ji.” A third wrote, “Looks like her grandmother Nargis Datt.”

Born on 21 October 2010, Iqra is the twin sister of Shahraan. The two have been living in Dubai with their mother, Maanayata, while their father, Sanjay Dutt, divides his time between work in India and family abroad. Their elder half-sister, Trishala Dutt, lives in the United States.

Here’s what Sanjay Dutt says about his children

In an earlier interview with ETimes, Sanjay Dutt spoke about his kids’ lives in Dubai. He said, “I am happy that my kids are studying there. My wife Maanayata also has her own things to do there. In fact, I spend a lot of time with them in Dubai when I am not engaged with professional commitments here. I fly in and out. I will be with them during their summer break. I will go wherever they are.”

When asked if staying away from them was difficult, he shared, “I came around that when I saw them happy there. My daughter is learning to play the piano; she’s also a good sprinter and is into gymnastics. My son plays for a junior professional football team. Their happiness is above everything else for me.”

On their birthday in 2024, Dutt posted a heartfelt note on Instagram for Iqra and Shahraan: “Dear Shaaru and Iqra wishing you a happy birthday and may God bless you with success and happiness always, study hard and focus in everything you do and be go getters, and the most important is always be humble, love you both and we are there for you, you both have a beautiful year ahead, love you both and God bless you always!”

