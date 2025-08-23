Has Raza Murad passed away? Know the complete truth amid actor’s death hoax making rounds on internet

Raza Murad broke the silence over his death news making rounds on the internet. The actor expressed his frustration while also filing an official police complaint over the hoax. According to the media reports, the headlines on social media left the Prem Rog actor completely disturbed, especially after his repeated clarification.

The veteran star sat down for a conversation with ANI, wherein he revealed that someone on social media shared a post declaring him dead. He added that the post had mentioned his wrong date of birth and "fake date of death," along with a tribute.

Raza Murad clarifies the rumors about his passing away

While in a conversation with the media portal, Murad claimed that some people on the internet are seemingly bothered by his existence. The actor explained, "There are some people who, for reasons I don't understand, seem bothered by my existence. They posted about my death and even offered condolences.”

The Namak Haraam star went on to state, “They wrote that I had worked for many years, but now no one is there to remember me. They even mentioned my birthday and a fake date of death in that post. This is a very serious matter.”

The actor went on to add that he is exhausted from giving constant clarification and telling people he is alive. "My throat, tongue, and lips have dried up from telling people that I am alive. This false news has spread everywhere. I am getting calls and messages from across the world. People are even sending me copies of the post.”

Moreover, Murad also called out the person who shared the post, calling the act “shameful.” The movie star confirmed that he has filed a police complaint. The actor said, "They have accepted my complaint and are filing an FIR. They assured me that they will get to the bottom of this and catch the person responsible. Legal action will be taken against him.”

Raza Murad also urged for strict action against those who have spread the fake news.

