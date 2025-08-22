How much do celebrity stylists charge? When Rakul Preet Singh revealed the cost of red carpet looks and luxury brand deals

Celebrity red carpet looks are expensive, and the bill is more than just the outfit. According to Rakul Preet Singh, a single red carpet look can cost from Rs 20,000 to Rs 1 lakh or more, once you factor in the stylist, photographer, hair and makeup. “There is a team to do that. You are not doing anything...it is expensive,” she said in the Figuring Out With Raj Shamani podcast.

How much do celebrity stylists charge?

Stylists set fees that cover their work plus assistants, sourcing and courier charges. Rakul Preet Singh explained that a stylist’s charge often “covers everything from their assistants to the courier charges”, hence making the international looks cost more. She added that designers often lend clothes to actors because the publicity boosts the designer’s visibility. Rakul also said she sometimes buys curated clothes and that ethically, she prefers not to accept everything for free.

Top Indian stars amplify that value for global brands. According to The Times of India, Priyanka Chopra Jonas joined Bulgari as a global ambassador in 2021, bringing both international reach and strong Indian market appeal.

Deepika Padukone’s long relationship with Louis Vuitton, she first featured in their campaigns and later became an ambassador, has helped the brand connect with Indian buyers and the diaspora. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have also signed on with major houses, further proving Bollywood’s pull for luxury labels.

Here’s how stylists and brands split the bill

Stylists handle sourcing, fittings and logistics. Designers often loan expensive pieces because celebrities wearing those looks create social media attention and sales. Rakul noted that they also pay for the photographer who shoots the look, hair and makeup team, professionals she’s worked with for years and sometimes treats as family. This team model explains why a single public appearance can carry high costs even when the garment itself is on loan.

Bollywood stars have huge social followings. A single post from a celeb can drive visibility and engagement for a luxury label. That reach, plus appearances at events such as Cannes or global campaigns, gives international brands a direct line into India’s fast-growing luxury market and the global Indian diaspora. For brands and stylists, the partnership is practical: designers gain publicity, celebrities get curated looks, and stylists manage the complex logistics behind each appearance.

