Mr & Mrs Bachelor: Anaswara Rajan slams director Deepu Karunakaran’s allegations; ‘made with malicious intent…’

Quite recently, Anaswara Rajan made headlines after director Deepu Karunakaran, who worked with her in Mr & Mrs Bachelor, alleged that the young actress had been reluctant to participate in the film’s promotions.

He mentioned that the actress had not shared any promotional materials on her social media. Furthermore, the director also alleged that both he and actor Indrajith Sukumaran, who plays the lead role in the film, had reached out to not just Anaswara but her mother and manager as well, but it was of no use.

In the latest update, Anaswara Rajan has taken to Instagram to respond to Deepu Karunakaran’s accusations. The actress shared a strongly worded post via social media, countering each of the director’s claims one at a time. She also shared proof along with the statements.

The actress began her response by mentioning that she was writing it due to the unfortunate circumstances she had to face. She then addressed the allegations made by director Deepu Karunakaran, calling them defamatory. Anaswara Rajan revealed that Mr & Mrs Bachelor, which she starred in and was directed by Deepu Karunakaran, was initially supposed to be released in August 2024.

The director also accused the actress of not cooperating with the shoot unless she was paid beforehand. Responding to this, the Rekhachithram actress mentioned that while the director himself had told her ‘not to step out of the room unless the producer had put her remuneration in her account,’ she was the one who took the initiative for the shoot to be completed. She revealed that this allegation by the director hurt her more emotionally than it did professionally.

Furthermore, Anaswara added that she shared the character poster and trailer via her Instagram and her official Facebook account. However, the director had accused her official Instagram account of being run by her fans. Deepu Karunakaran had also mentioned that the actress had refused to come for the film’s promotions, despite him, as well as the film’s lead actor literally “begging her” to do so.

Clarifying this, Anaswara Rajan stated that she had given an interview when the film was supposed to be released in August. She also added that hers was the only promotional interview for the film available online. However, the Painkili actress mentioned that there was no communication from the film’s makers after this, and she only learned of the film’s postponement when she contacted the makers two days before the film’s release.

Following this, the young actress revealed that there has been no official intimation regarding the film’s release. She further added that the director had made defamatory comments against her mother and manager as well.

Anaswara Rajan further clarified that even to this day, she does not know when the film is slated for release. She mentioned that she believes the entire affair was carried out by the director with the malicious intent of damaging her career. She justified this by pointing out that the director, Deepu Karunakaran, himself, had never appeared for any promotions or interviews.

The actress also called out an interview where the director had mentioned that there were a few actors in the industry who had caused trouble for him. However, he did not wish to mention their names as it would damage the film, as well as his personal connection with the artist. She questioned whether bringing out her name alone would work well for the film, as well as their personal relations.

She also pointed out that the filmmaker had mentioned that several actors he had worked with had refused to leave their caravan due to a lack of remuneration. Anaswara added that Deepu Karunakaran left out the names of those actors but publicly called her out for something as petty as not sharing the music poster on Instagram because he believed that she was a relative newcomer and would not respond to his allegations.

She further mentioned that she did not wish to use the “victim card” of being a woman. She added that she had filed an official complaint with the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), of which she is a member. The actress revealed that if the director continues to make defamatory remarks, she will be forced to take official action. She also threatened legal action against YouTubers and Vloggers who share unfactual reports about the issue.

The actress concluded by saying she is still willing to go for the film’s promotions if given prior notice. In fact, she revealed that she made time to promote all three of her movies, which were released this year, and added that she believes it is not just a contractual obligation but rather her duty to promote the films of which she is a part. Following this, Anaswara also shared photographic proofs of her claims.

Mr & Mrs Bachelor is touted as a romantic comedy flick, which features an ensemble cast including Indrajith Sukumaran, Gibin Gopinath, Dayyana Hameed, Rosin Jolly, and many more apart from the Super Sharanya actress. The film was penned by Arjun T Sathyan, while Pradeep Nair and Sobin K. Soman took care of the film’s camera work and editing, respectively.