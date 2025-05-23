Narivetta: Is Tovino Thomas’ gripping Malayalam action thriller based on real incident from Kerala?

Tovino Thomas is under the spotlight at the moment, courtesy of his film Narivetta. The movie has hit theaters today, and it seems like the action thriller has grabbed a strong foothold despite clashing with other releases. However, did you know the Malayalam drama is actually based on a real incident?

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right! The film has drawn heavy inspiration from the Muthanga incident of 2003, which was a landmark point in the history of the adivasi land rights movement in Kerala.

Dating back to February 19, 2003, a huge confrontation sparked inside the premises of the Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary located in the Wayanad district of Kerala. Violent clashes broke out between the police officials during an eviction drive and the adivasi protestors who inhabited the area.

The clash ended in the unfortunate death of an Adivasi protester as well as a police officer on duty. Tear gas was used in an attempt to evict the settlers amid strong resistance from the latter.

The history of these Adivasi inhabitants dates back to January of the same year, when they entered the premises of Muthanga by historically linking the place to their community’s past.

As a result of the large-scale violence that ensued after the clash, the Muthanga incident grabbed massive coverage in newspapers and media and also drew humanitarian attention.

Advertisement

Coming back to Narivetta, apart from Tovino Thomas in the lead, the film also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Cheran, Arya Salim, Priyamvada Krishnan, Rini Udayakumar, Jithin Eden and more.

It is written by Abin Joseph and is directed by Anuraj Manohar. The Malayalam drama is bankrolled under Indian Cinema Company, while Jakes Bejoy has composed the musical score of the film.

Narivetta was initially supposed to release on May 16. However, it was postponed due to uncertain reasons and has now hit big screens finally.

Key scenes of the Tovino Thomas starrer were shot across Kottayam, Alappuzha and Wayanad to make it look as real as possible.

ALSO READ: Sarangapani Jathakam OTT Release: When and where to watch Priyadarshi’s Telugu comedy as it silently debuts online