Meet Mahima Chaudhry’s 17-year-old daughter Ariana who graduated recently and has got the title of ‘cutest star kid’

Mahima Chaudhry made a sparkling Bollywood debut in 1997 with Subhash Ghai’s Pardes. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan opposite her, and she became an overnight star. He beauty, charm, and acting skills stood out and quickly made her a fan favorite. Well, her personal life has often remained away from the media glare. But a certain interest lies around her gorgeous daughter Ariana, who stays with the actress post her parents’ divorce.

How old is Ariana?

After getting married to Bobby Mukherji in 2006, Mahima Chaudhry gave birth to their only daughter, Ariana, in 2007. This makes her almost 18 years old as of now. Bobby was a businessman and architect, but their married life was short-lived, and the couple headed for divorce in 2013. Their daughter’s custody remained with the actress, and since then, she has been living with her actress mom.

Ariana’s education

Unlike many other star kids, Ariana continued to pursue her high school in Mumbai, India. She recently graduated, and the Nadaaniyaan actress took to her social media handle to share a video of her baby girl from the ceremony. She also wrote a long post, proving that she is a proud mom.

Mahima, in her note, wrote, “I started this journey alone, but I had you. I didn’t know how it would all work out, but I just knew I wanted you to have the best education. I went back to work because of you. I thought I was doing this all for you, but my baby, you ended up doing so much more for me. So many years later, watching you finally graduate today, I’ve never felt more proud.”

Ariana and Mahima’s bond

Although Ariana has been away from the media glare, she makes rare appearances on her mother’s social media handle, and fans love that. Chaudhry has always spoken highly of her daughter, and their reels are proof of their bond.

Mahima has been raising her daughter single-handedly, and we love the way how Ariana has grown up. In fact, netizens have even called her one of the cutest star kids on the block.

ALSO READ: 'Deepika Padukone gets more than a lot of male actors': Director Kabir Khan backs her amid Sandeep Vanga's Spirit controversy