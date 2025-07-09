How Saba Azad met Hrithik Roshan? Here's all about their love story that began on social media, her earnings and more

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of the most popular couples in B-town who often grab headlines for their romance. The lovebirds recently went out on a movie date after the wrap of the War 2 shoot. But do you know how Saba came into Hrithik's life? Here's all you need to know about their first meeting, her earnings, and more.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's love story

According to reports, Saba Azad met Hrithik Roshan through social media. According to a report by The Times of India, the War 2 actor once liked and shared Saba's video, praising the makers on X (formerly Twitter). Saba expressed gratitude, and their conversation began on direct messages.

Hrithik and Saba often shower love on each other on their respective social media handles. From birthday posts to vacation pictures, they post it all. They are often spotted together in public on lunch dates and movie nights. She also accompanies him to his movie screenings.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating for nearly four years. The couple completed three years of their relationship in October 2024. They made their relationship official at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in 2022 after rumours of their dating spread like wildfire.

Hrithik Roshan has also introduced his girlfriend, Saba Azad, to his family. Saba often spends time with Hrithik's family members. They are seen together in family gatherings during festivals and birthdays.

Who is Saba Azad and how much she earns?

Born as Saba Singh Grewal, Saba Azad is a theatre actress, director, voice-over artist, and musician. She made her Bollywood debut in a lead role in Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge (2011) alongside Saqib Saleem. Saba has also worked in web series like Ladies Room, Rocket Boys, and Who's Your Gynac.

Saba Azad is also a member of her electronic band, Madboy/Mink, along with actor Imaad Shah, the son of veterans Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah. As for her earnings, Saba's annual income ranges between Rs 5 crore and Rs 8 crore. She primarily earns her income from acting, band performances, and brand endorsements.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's work fronts

Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for his highly anticipated film, War 2, alongside Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani. On the other hand, Saba will be seen in Anurag Kashyap's untitled film, starring Bobby Deol.

