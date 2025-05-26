‘In my head, I believe…’: John Abraham shares why he’s not fully convinced about doing OTT projects

The OTT platform has emerged as a top choice for both audiences and major celebrities, with many big names making their digital debuts. However, it appears that actor John Abraham isn’t in a rush to join the trend. In a recent interview, the Dhoom star shared his perspective on the matter and said, "In my head, I believe I was made for the big screen."

John Abraham on why he is not doing OTT projects

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, John Abraham expressed his reservations about working in the OTT space. He reportedly pointed out that venturing into the digital medium requires a large operational setup and a dedicated team, yet creators often don’t retain ownership of the intellectual property.

According to him, the revenue earned is usually offset by operational costs, making the effort less worthwhile. He added that most people involved in OTT would agree with this perspective, which is why he doesn't find it practical to pursue web series at the moment.

However, he acknowledged that he would be open to producing a web series if he came across a compelling story that genuinely resonated with him.

The Vedaa actor clarified that his interest would stem from a desire to share a meaningful narrative rather than to pursue it as a business venture. This, he explained, is why he has not taken on any OTT projects as a producer so far.

As for appearing in web content as an actor, John Abraham maintained that while he wouldn’t rule it out entirely, he currently has no intention of doing a series or an original film for an OTT platform.

He stated that his focus remains on the big screen, which he believes is where he truly belongs. Although he holds great respect for digital platforms, especially given the high-quality international offerings and standout Indian productions like Paatal Lok, he doesn’t yet see himself fitting into that space.

On the work front, John Abraham has teamed up with Rohit Shetty for his upcoming project. The yet-to-be-titled film is a gripping thriller based on the life of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria. The story promises to be intense, highlighting key moments from Maria’s career, from his investigations into the 1993 Bombay blasts and the 26/11 attacks to his confrontations with the underworld.

