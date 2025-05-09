The Royals Review: Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar lead a breezy and lighthearted rom-com full of clichés and inspirations

Brief:

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, The Royals is a series that dives into the world of Indian royalty meeting modern hustle. It stars Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar, Vihaan Samat, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, and others.



Plot:

Aviraaj (Ishaan Khatter) is a reluctant prince who becomes the Maharaj of Morpur after his father Yuvanath’s (Milind Soman) death. Unlike his dutiful brother Digvijay (Vihaan Samat), Aviraaj isn’t too thrilled about royal responsibilities. However, with the family’s finances dwindling, he’s roped into supporting The Royal B&B, a WorkPotato initiative led by the ambitious Sophia (Bhumi Pednekar), which intends to give commoners a once-in-a-lifetime experience of living the royal life with the royalties. Sparks fly between Aviraaj and Sophia, despite their contrasting worlds. Problems arise when Sophia's ex, Kunal (Udit Arora), the co-founder of WorkPotato, and Aviraaj's ex Ayesha (Nora Fatehi), the heiress of another royal family, knowingly complicate matters. The rest of the story revolves around whether Aviraaj and Sophia end up together, and whether or not Sophia is successful in her initiative of giving commoners the experience of living like the royals.

Other characters are also integral to the story. Sakshi Tanwar plays Rani Maa, Aviraaj's mother, who is insistent on her son marrying the royal princess Ayesha so that they can come out of the monetary mess they find themselves in. Zeenat Aman, who plays Aviraaj's grandmother, pretty much wants the same. Dino Morea plays Maharaja Salauddin, who is instrumental in showing the reality of the miserable lives of royal families to Sophia. Kavya Trehan plays Jennie, Aviraaj's sibling who is still discovering herself. Lisa Mishra, who essays the role of Sophia's friend and colleague, guides Jennie through the most important decision of her life. Digvijay tries his hand at cooking, something that he has always been very passionate about.

What Works for The Royals:

The Royals is a breezy, relaxing watch that doesn’t pretend to be anything it’s not. It’s lighthearted, aiming purely to entertain, and it delivers on that front. The visuals are a standout, with grand palaces and vibrant costumes. The pacing keeps things moving, with episodes flowing smoothly without dragging. For what it promises, that is a fun, escapist rom-com with royal flair, there’s little to complain about. It’s the kind of show you put on to unwind, and it hits that mark with ease. Lastly, good performances and the electrifying chemistry of the leads keep one invested through the course of the first season.

What Doesn’t Work for The Royals:

The show lacks depth. The plot leans heavily on clichés like opposites-attract romance, the drama of the exes, family intervention and convenient resolutions, that feel predictable. While not unenjoyable, the story rarely surprises or digs deeper into its characters or themes. The stakes, like the financial woes of the royal family, feel superficial, and the show misses chances to explore the clash between tradition and modernity more meaningfully. It’s fun but forgettable, lacking the emotional weight to linger after the credits roll.

Performances in The Royals:

The cast is a highlight. They bring charm to the familiar story. Ishaan Khatter as Aviraaj is effortlessly cool and charismatic. He is such a joy to watch. Bhumi Pednekar’s Sophia is spunky and relatable, and her chemistry with Ishaan is crackling. Sakshi Tanwar as Aviraaj’s mother, easily pulls off her interestingly written character. Zeenat Aman is as elegant as ever. Udit Arora as Kunal captures the right mix of vulnerability and pettiness, making his character more than just Sophia's ex. Vihaan Samat, as Digvijay, is subtle yet solid. His story is just as interesting to follow as Aviraaj and Sophia's. Nora Fatehi as Ayesha is glamorous. Other actors like Kavya Trehan, Dino Morea, Chunky Panday, Lisa Mishra and Sumukhi Suresh, support the proceedings with their able performances.

Final Verdict:

The Royals delivers exactly what it promises; an easy-breezy, visually appealing rom-com that’s perfect for a low-effort binge. It’s not groundbreaking, and its clichéd plot and lack of depth keep it from soaring higher. Still, the charming performances, especially from Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar, and its lighthearted vibe make it a pleasant escape.

You can now watch The Royals on Netflix.

