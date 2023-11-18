EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif on her equation with Salman Khan: 'I think we have just both grown along the way'

Katrina Kaif is currently basking in the glorious success of her recently released action thriller film Tiger 3. In the film, she has teamed up with her long-time collaborator Salman Khan. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, the actress spoke about her equation with Khan since their first film Tiger 3. Let's find out what she said.

Katrina Kaif talks about Salman Khan

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Katrina Kaif opened up about her experience of working with Salman Khan. The duo first worked together in the 2005 film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and have since done several films together including Tiger 3. She said, "I think we have just both grown along the way right...you gain more experience, you gain your identity as an actor. You start to understand more about yourself, more about the craft, more about your art."

She added, "That's been a wonderful journey for us right from Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? to now Tiger 3." The actress also stated that their on-set equation has also changed as they can collaborate more as actors as there is more "ease."

Check out the full interview right here!

Katrina Kaif on a standalone Zoya film

In the same interview, Kaif addressed the demand for a stand-alone Zoya film. She said that she can't speak about it right now. Before the pandemic, director Ali Abbas Zafar was planning a super soldier film with her. Talking about the project, she said: “Ali is a great friend and we discuss a lot of ideas. He is such a bright mind and is always thinking. The wheels in his mind are always turning. There are a few things we have always discussed and of course, Adi and I have also discussed many things. Everything has to align and it will happen.”

Workwise, Kat's recent release Tiger 3 has turned out to be a critical and commercial success. She will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan's film Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The film is slated to be released theatrically on January 12, 2024.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif on Zoya spin off, an action film with Ali Abbas Zafar & her idea of choosing films