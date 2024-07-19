13 Rajesh Khanna famous dialogues: “Pushpa…I hate tears” and his other iconic lines

Born as Jatin Khanna, Rajesh Khanna was the first superstar of Indian cinema. Khanna gave 17 consecutive superhits from 1969 to 1970. He is also remembered for Rajesh Khanna famous dialogues in the Hindi film industry. His dialogues were quite powerful and remain etched in our memories till date.

Be it inspiring to live life to the fullest in Anand or highlighting a basic need of human beings in Roti, Khanna truly immortalized the lines with his impeccable dialogue delivery. Some of the dialogues were written by legendary actor-writer Kader Khan. All thanks to Khan, the superstar left a mark on the industry with his hard-hitting lines.

Here is a list of Rajesh Khanna dialogues that turned out to be iconic.

13 Rajesh Khanna dialogues that became iconic over the years

1. “Pushpa…mujhse ye aansoon nahin dekhe jaate…I hate tears.” - Amar Prem

This is one of the most iconic dialogues from the film, Amar Prem. The movie starred Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore as leads.

In a scene, Khanna as Anand Babu tells Tagore’s character Pushpa, “Zara se chokre ne life miserable kardi,” and then asks her to stop crying as he dislikes tears.

2. “Babumoshai…Zindagi badi honi chahiye, lambi nahin...Maut ke darr se agar zinda rehna chhod diya toh maut kise kehte hain.Babumoshai, jab tak zinda hoon mara nahin, jab marr gaya sala mai hi nahin. Toh phir darr kis baat ka?”- Anand

This iconic dialogue of Rajesh Khanna is from his film, Anand. Khanna played the role of Anand Saigal, who was diagnosed with lymphosarcoma of the intestine, a rare type of cancer in the film.

In a scene, Anand Saigal tells us his way of living life while interacting with two doctors, Bhaskar Banerjee and Prakash Kulkarni played by Amitabh Bachchan and Ramesh Deo respectively. He inspired the audience to not live in fear of death and encouraged us to seize every moment of life.

3. “50 rupees please…Muft ki majdoori karna maine band kardiya hai.”- Avataar

This hard-hitting dialogue is from Rajesh Khanna’s film, Avataar. Khanna played the role of Avataar Kishan in the film. In a scene, Avataar asks for his hard-earned money after fixing his son Chander’s car at his garage.

4. “It is so simple to be happy ... but it is so difficult to be simple.”- Bawarchi

Rajesh Khanna delivered this line in his musical comedy film, Bawarchi. Khanna played the role of Professor Prabhakar disguised as a multitalented cook, Raghu in the Sharma family.

Among all his inspirational thoughts, this dialogue is a classic example of his outstanding intelligence.

5. “Baarish ki boondon se darne waale toofan ka muqabla nahi kar sakte.”- Namak Haram

Starring Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan, this dialogue is from their film, Namak Haram. Khanna played the role of Somnath aka Somu and Big B was cast as Vicky in the movie.

6. “Insaan ko dil de, jism de, dimaag de, lekin yeh kambakht pet mat de. Jab pet deta hai, toh usse bhook mat de. Usse bhook deta hai toh do waqt ki roti ka intezaam kar ke bhej. Warna tujhe insaan ko paida karne ka koi haq nahin hai.”- Roti

Rajesh Khanna delivered these powerful lines in his film, Roti. In the climax scene, Khanna as dying Mangal Singh asks God to not deprive anyone of roti.

7. “Ek chhota sa zakhm bahut gehra daag ban sakta hai. Aur ek chhoti si mulaqat jeevan bhar ka saath ban sakti hai.”- Aradhana

Featuring Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore, this dialogue is from their film, Aradhana. In a scene, Khanna as Indian Air Force officer, Arun Verma says this line to his lady love, Vandana. Arun later dies in a plane crash.

8. “Maine tera namak khaya hai isliye teri nazron mein namak haram zaroor hoon lekin jisne yeh namak banaya hai uski nazron mein namak haraam nahi hoon, Vicky.”- Namak Haram

This dialogue is from Namak Haram. In a scene, Rajesh Khanna as Somu meets his friend-turned-rival Amitabh Bachchan’s character Vicky. This comes after Vicky calls Somu “namak haram”.

9. “Inhe maaf na karne ke badle mein agar bhagwan mujhe narak mein bhi jagah de de toh mujhe is baat ka afsos nahi hoga. Magar main inhe dobara swarg mein jagah nahi doonga.”- Swarg

Rajesh Khanna delivered these lines in David Dhawan’s film, Swarg. Khanna as Mr. Kumar or Sahabji says these lines before his death. While delivering this dialogue, his character is referring to his brothers and their wives.

10. “Arrey oh Babumoshai hum sab to rangmanch ki kathputliyan hain jiski dor us upar wale ke haathon main hai kab, kaun, kaise, kahan uthega ye koi nahin janta.”- Anand

Starring Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan, this dialogue was featured in their film, Anand. This dialogue is inspired by William Shakespeare’s lines from As You Like It.

In a scene, Anand and Bhaskar record these lines on tape and laugh about it.

11. “Apnepan ke liye kisi ko apna banana zaruri nahin, jisse bhi apnapan mil jaaye, wahi apna hai.”- Kati Patang

Rajesh Khanna delivered this dialogue in the film, Kati Patang. Khanna as Kamal says this line to Asha Parekh’s character Madhu who is disguised as Poonam, a fake widow, in the movie.

12. “Aadmi jitna shareef hota hai, utna hi shaitaan bhi ban sakta hai, main isliye yahan aata hoon, ye dekhne ke liye ki main kitna bada shaitaan ban sakta hoon.”- Amar Prem

Rajesh Khanna as Anand Babu mouthed this dialogue in front of Sharmila Tagore’s character Pushpa. Anand, who is seeking love, often visits her in a brothel. The dialogue is from Amar Prem.

13. “Is duniya mein do taang waala janwar sabse khatarnak janwar hai.”- Haathi Mere Saathi

This dialogue is from Rajesh Khanna’s film, Haathi Mere Saathi. Khanna as Raju is a zoo owner and owns four elephants who saved his life during his childhood. He is closest to Ramu, an elephant.

Khanna’s character Raju says this line about how humans are more dangerous than animals.

Rajesh Khanna’s hit films from that period include Aradhana, Bandhan, Do Raaste, Doli, Ittefaq, Safar, Kati Patang, The Train, Saccha Jhutha, Aan Milo Sajna, and more.

