Raveena Tandon vs Karisma Kapoor: What really happened 30 years back on Andaz Apna Apna sets?

Andaz Apna Apna is one cult classic that still lives rent-free in our hearts. The film, starring Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Karisma Kapoor, is one of the most beloved films to this day. Whether it's the comic timing of the stars or the funny story, everything hit the right chord with the audience's heart, and even in 2025, the fan base does not seem to die down, as the film was re-released in theaters.

However, there is yet another controversy associated with the film, and that is the infamous cold war between the leading ladies. But what exactly happened between Raveena and Karisma, and why did they fight? Keep scrolling to get the answers.

What was the fight between Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon all about?

It isn't wrong to say that Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon were at the peak of their growing careers in the 90s. This is the time when they were shooting for Andaz Apna Apna. It is believed that these two were not on talking terms when the film was being shot. They wouldn't even look at each other on set. Raveena even joked that they shot with mirrors so that they did not have to face each other.

Some reports in those days suggested that one of the main reasons behind their feud was that both these actresses were linked to Ajay Devgn. In the early 90s, it is said that the Singham star was dating Raveena Tandon. But later, he got linked to Karisma Kapoor.

The affair led to bad blood between the two, and the KGF Chapter 2 actress even went on to accuse the Kapoor lad of spreading rumors about her. This created cold vibes between the two.

Another reason believed to be the cause behind their fight was their professional growth. Both of these stars were young and ambitious and were constantly being compared, which led to ego clashes. Raveena, in a later interview, admitted, "We were kids. We had silly fights, didn't talk, and then didn't know how to make up."

Rajkumar Santoshi's master plan to end the feud

In a couple of old interviews, Raveena Tandon herself confirmed that director Rajkumar Santoshi was utterly fed up with the cold war between Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor, hence he came up with a plan.

Santoshi tied the two actresses to a pole as part of a scene and left them alone in a small room so that they could sort things out. Reportedly, this trick worked, and the two actresses began interacting again professionally enough to complete the shoot.

Now, the two actresses appear to be on good terms and are often seen meeting cordially at events. Whatever it was back then, the film touched the hearts of fans.

