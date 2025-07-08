Special Ops 2 gets new OTT release date, Kay Kay Menon says 'some things are beyond our control'

Special Ops is among the most loved web shows in Indian OTT history. Ever since the second season was announced, fans have been waiting for its release. The much-awaited Season 2 of the spy thriller was slated to stream from July 11; however, there's a catch.

On July 8, Kay Kay Menon, who is playing the titular role of Himmat Singh, announced the postponement and revealed the new release date. The actor underlined that some things are beyond our control.

Special Ops Season 2 New Release Date

Kay Kay Menon took to his Instagram handle and shared a video informing his followers of the latest development. He said, “Special Ops ke sabhi chahne walon ke liye ek soochna. Special Ops Season 2 ab July 11 ke badle July 18 ko release karenge…Yaani ek hafte baad.”

(A notice for all the fans of Special Ops. Special Ops Season 2 will now release on July 18 instead of July 11… that is, a week later.)

He further smiled and added, “Ab kya kare kuch cheezein hamare niyantran me nahi hai isliye hame ye nirnaye lena pada. (What to do now, some things are not in our control, so we had to make this decision.)"

The Gulaal actor went on to mention that all episodes will be released together in one go. "Lekin, saare episodes ek saath release karenge. Isliye maja wahi rahega sirf intezar thoda sa aur ek hafta. (But, we will release all the episodes together. So the fun will remain the same, just wait for a little more week)" he concluded with a smile.

The actor captioned the video with, "We understand you're on the edge of your seat, but thoda aur intezar and it's going to be worth all the wait! #HotstarSpecials #SpecialOps2, all episodes streaming from July 18, only on #JioHotstar."

For the unversed, the upcoming season stars Kay Kay Menon, Vinay Pathak, Karan Tacker, Prakash Raj, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saiyami Kher, Parmeet Sethi, Kali Prasad Mukherjee, Revathi, Gautami Kapoor, Shikha Talsania, Dalip Tahil, Tota Roy Chaudhary, and others.

Backed by Neeraj Pandey's Friday Storytellers, the show will stream on JioHotstar from July 18.

