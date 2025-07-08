Producers Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg spend time with Sourav Ganguly at stadium, a biopic in the making?

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan is best known for directing movies like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Apart from being a director, Ranjan is also a producer. Luv recently spent time with Sourav Ganguly at a stadium, and the latter's birthday post has sparked his biopic buzz.

Advertisement

Luv Ranjan enjoys a stadium visit with Sourav Ganguly

On the occasion, producer Ankur Garg shared a picture of himself with Luv Ranjan and Sourav Ganguly. In his Instagram post, Garg wished the legendary former cricketer a happy birthday. The picture shows Ranjan enjoying a cricket match with Ganguly and Garg at a stadium.

In the photo, Luv Ranjan can be seen sporting a white kurta-pyjama. Sourav Ganguly, on the other hand, is wearing a black polo tee and blue jeans as they pose for the camera in the stands. Both of them are smiling for the photograph.

Garg tagged Sourav Ganguly in the post and penned a sweet note for him. In the caption, he wrote, "Cheers to your Special Day! Happy Birthday Dada!"

Check out the picture below:

Is the Sourav Ganguly biopic loading?

Luv Ranjan and Sourav Ganguly's latest picture has sparked buzz around the biopic based on Dada's life. The biopic will be produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banner of Luv Films. Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane will reportedly direct the biopic. Rajkummar Rao is playing Ganguly's role in the project.

Advertisement

The Sourav Ganguly biopic will portray his remarkable journey in cricket over the years. While the biopic is already announced, as of now, the makers are keeping additional details about the project under wraps.

Look back at when the Sourav Ganguly biopic was announced

Back in 2021, Luv Ranjan announced that he would produce a biopic on Ganguly's life. He shared the news with his Instagram followers four years ago. In his post, the filmmaker had expressed that he was "honored to be entrusted with the responsibility and look forward to a great innings".

The former captain of India's national cricket team also confirmed it on X back then by saying that he was "thrilled" about the biopic on his journey.

Are you excited to watch Sourav Ganguly's biopic?

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao confirmed for Sourav Ganguly’s biopic? Actor breaks silence