2024 K-World Dream Awards: TXT, NCT 127, ZB1, P1Harmony and more announced as 4th lineup of performers; Check full list

From TOMORROW X TOGETHER to ZEROBASEONE, more K-pop groups have been added to the lineup for the 2024 K-World Dream Awards. Previously, ILLIT, aespa, ITZY, BIBI, and more acts were announced as performers for this highly-anticipated music ceremony. This year’s K-World Dream Awards promises a diverse range of performances by acts from different K-pop generations.

2024 K-World Dream Awards announces 4th lineup of performers

On July 30, the K-World Dream Awards took to its official X (Twitter) account and unveiled the 4th lineup of performers for the upcoming ceremony. According to the announcement, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ZEROBASEONE, NCT 127, P1Harmony, rookie boy group Hi-Fi Un!corn, and former NU’EST member (now a soloist) Baekho are set to take over the stage in August.

More K-pop acts set to perform at 2024 K-World Dream Awards

Meanwhile, the highly-anticipated music ceremony revealed its first performers' lineup on July 12. ILLIT, NCT WISH, BADVILLAIN, QWER, UNIS, and YOUNG POSSE were revealed in this announcement.

A week later, the 2024 K-World Dream Awards announced a bunch of popular soloists who are set to take over the stage. Among those are BIBI, Lee Mujin, Ha Sung Woon, and Jeong Dong Won.

The third lineup unveiled more K-pop ensembles like aespa, ITZY, Billlie, KISS OF LIFE, and tripleS. Alongside these popular K-pop acts, the star-studded ceremony will be hosted by Jun Hyun Moo and Jang Do Yeon, two popular TV personalities who were also the MCs for last year’s K-World Dream Awards.

More about K-World Dream Awards

Launched in 2017, the K-World Dream Awards have been returning to showcase the artists who shine brightest every year. Upon its inauguration, the ceremony was named as Soribada Best K-Music Awards, later changing its name to the current one.

The 2024 K-World Dream Awards is set to be held on August 22 at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul. The star-studded evening will be broadcast through the fandom platform Hello Live in 198 countries across the world, ensuring that global K-pop fans don’t miss out on exciting performances.

Meanwhile, last year’s ceremony which was held at KSPO Dome unveiled a great lineup of winners including BTS, ENHYPEN, Stray Kids, ATEEZ, NewJeans, and more.

Additionally, among the 2023 winners were ZEROBASEONE, aespa, and Hi-Fi Un!corn, who all are returning this year to compete with the other K-pop acts.

