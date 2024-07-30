2024 K-World Dream Awards: TXT, NCT 127, ZB1, P1Harmony and more announced as 4th lineup of performers; Check full list

2024 K-World Dream Awards have unveiled its 4th performers lineup. TXT, ZEROBASEONE, P1Harmony, NCT 127, and more are set to take over the stage. Read on!

By Moupriya Banerjee
Published on Jul 30, 2024  |  01:30 PM IST |  3.2K
TXT, ZEROBASEONE: images from BIGHIT MUSIC, WakeOne
TXT, ZEROBASEONE: images from BIGHIT MUSIC, WakeOne

From TOMORROW X TOGETHER to ZEROBASEONE, more K-pop groups have been added to the lineup for the 2024 K-World Dream Awards. Previously, ILLIT, aespa, ITZY, BIBI, and more acts were announced as performers for this highly-anticipated music ceremony. This year’s K-World Dream Awards promises a diverse range of performances by acts from different K-pop generations. 

2024 K-World Dream Awards announces 4th lineup of performers

On July 30, the K-World Dream Awards took to its official X (Twitter) account and unveiled the 4th lineup of performers for the upcoming ceremony. According to the announcement, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ZEROBASEONE, NCT 127, P1Harmony, rookie boy group Hi-Fi Un!corn, and former NU’EST member (now a soloist) Baekho are set to take over the stage in August. 


More K-pop acts set to perform at 2024 K-World Dream Awards

Meanwhile, the highly-anticipated music ceremony revealed its first performers' lineup on July 12. ILLIT, NCT WISH, BADVILLAIN, QWER, UNIS, and YOUNG POSSE were revealed in this announcement. 

A week later, the 2024 K-World Dream Awards announced a bunch of popular soloists who are set to take over the stage. Among those are BIBI, Lee Mujin, Ha Sung Woon, and Jeong Dong Won.

The third lineup unveiled more K-pop ensembles like aespa, ITZY, Billlie, KISS OF LIFE, and tripleS. Alongside these popular K-pop acts, the star-studded ceremony will be hosted by Jun Hyun Moo and Jang Do Yeon, two popular TV personalities who were also the MCs for last year’s K-World Dream Awards.

Advertisement




More about K-World Dream Awards

Launched in 2017, the K-World Dream Awards have been returning to showcase the artists who shine brightest every year. Upon its inauguration, the ceremony was named as Soribada Best K-Music Awards, later changing its name to the current one.

The 2024 K-World Dream Awards is set to be held on August 22 at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul. The star-studded evening will be broadcast through the fandom platform Hello Live in 198 countries across the world, ensuring that global K-pop fans don’t miss out on exciting performances. 

Meanwhile, last year’s ceremony which was held at KSPO Dome unveiled a great lineup of winners including BTS, ENHYPEN, Stray Kids, ATEEZ, NewJeans, and more.

Additionally, among the 2023 winners were ZEROBASEONE, aespa, and Hi-Fi Un!corn, who all are returning this year to compete with the other K-pop acts.

ALSO READ: Stray Kids’ ATE title track Chk Chk Boom debuts at No. 49 on Billboard Hot 100 and is now their highest-charting song

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Moupriya Banerjee

An entertainment junkie and a big cinephile. She has a passion for cultivating compelling and impactful stories for her

...

Credits: K-World Dream Awards
Advertisement

Latest Articles