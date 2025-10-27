Physical Asia on OTT: Release date, when and where to watch, contestants and teams participating

Season 3 of Physical: 100 is dawning upon us, and here’s everything you need to know before tuning into the wild reality show. After two extremely successful seasons, the popular unscripted Korean survival competition will be making a return on Netflix soon. Called Physical: Asia, the Korean OTT program will be made available to watch on Netflix from October 28.

What is Physical: Asia about?

The newly launched show is a spin-off of the Netflix Korea masterpiece, Physical: 100, which saw 100 participants test their mettle in a series of complex endurance and strength-based games. From weightlifters to national athletes and YouTubers, a myriad of people stepped in to go home with the massive prize money and the pride of winning over 99 others who had to break a statue of their own torsos, declaring themselves as not the strongest of them all.

This time, Physical: Asia goes global, placing countries against each other. As 8 teams step in, with the pride of their nation on the line, they try their hardest to take it back home. The show features teams from eight countries—Korea, Japan, Thailand, Mongolia, Türkiye, Indonesia, Australia, and the Philippines—competing for the title of being called the strongest physical of them all.

Each team includes a leader and six other athletes; for example, the Philippines squad is led by the legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao, and team South Korea is led by UFC star Kim Dong Hyun. A total of 48 contestants would be stepping into the ring to save the flag of their nation. Familiar names from the past two seasons of the show will return as the Korean side’s players, with season 2 winner Amotti and Yun Sung Bin leading as fan favorites.

The first four episodes of Physical: Asia will drop on October 28 on Netflix at 4 pm KST (12:30 pm IST) and continue for a total of 12 parts in the coming weeks.

