Seolhyun and Jung So Min leave IEUM HASHTAG, fans wonder what’s next for beloved actresses

Actresses Seolhyun and Jung So Min have officially parted ways with their agency IEUM HASHTAG. On October 24, the agency announced through an official social media post that the exclusive contracts of both stars have come to an end.

In the official statement, IEUM HASHTAG said, “The exclusive contracts of actress Kim Seolhyun and actress Jung So Min, who have been with us for a long time, have come to an end. We hope their future days are filled with even more growth and happiness. Please continue to support and love the two actresses as they continue to shine in their respective place.”

Seolhyun’s next move after leaving IEUM HASHTAG

Kim Seolhyun, who first rose to fame as a member of AOA in 2012, transitioned into acting through the drama Seo Yeong, My Daughter, as per Soompi. Over the years, she has built a strong acting portfolio with projects like My Country: The New Age, Awaken, The Killer’s Shopping List, Summer Strike, and Light Shop.

She is currently working on the Netflix series Slowly and Intensely, set to release next year, where she stars alongside Song Hye Kyo, Gong Yoo, Cha Seung Won, and Lee Hanee. Additionally, Seolhyun is also confirmed to appear in the upcoming drama Show Business (working title).

Earlier this month, on October 14, reports revealed that Seolhyun is in discussions to sign an exclusive contract with THE PRESENT COMPANY, home to stars like Ahn Hyo Seop and Shin Se Kyung.

What’s next for Jung So Min after IEUM HASHTAG?

Jung So Min, who debuted in 2010 with the SBS drama Bad Guy, has also had a successful acting career. She gained recognition through her performances in Because This Is My First Life, Hundred Million Stars From the Sky, Monthly Magazine Home, Alchemy of Souls, and Love Next Door.

She is currently starring in SBS’s My Universe, Marry Me, playing the lead role of Yoo Mary. Over the years, Jung So Min has also impressed audiences with her performances in films like Twenty, Project Wolf Hunting, and Love Reset.

With Seolhyun and Jung So Min both closing their chapter with IEUM HASHTAG, fans are eager to see where their next professional steps will lead. Both actresses continue to receive praise for their talent and versatility across television and film.

