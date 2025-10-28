Will BLACKPINK’s Lisa play Rapunzel in live-action adaptation of Disney's Tangled? Here’s what we know

Lisa may be eyeing her big Hollywood break next! The Thai singer, rapper, dancer, and actor has been making waves thanks to her big moves in the entertainment industry. Every week, she’s out there pulling out new stops to make her name spread more far and wide than anyone had expected, and this time around, she may become the latest big Disney star. According to insiders, the BLACKPINK member is in talks to become Rapunzel, the beloved princess who’s the face of the animated film Tangled.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa in the race for Rapunzel

Making her acting debut with The White Lotus Season 3, where she embodied the sly hotelier Mook, Lisa seems to be onto her next project. She is reportedly being considered for the role of Rapunzel in the highly awaited live-action adaptation of the Disney film Tangled. After facing trouble in finding success with their Snow White remake starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, the studio seems to be aiming for a high-profile lead star who would bring them the revenue and the eyeballs, and Lisa seems to be the perfect pick for it.

If true, acting in the Tangled adaptation would skyrocket her already sparkling career, and make the BLACKPINK singer one of the most famed stars among her peers— if she wasn’t already. According to an update from a Hollywood casting insider, several names are being screened for the role of Rapunzel, including Sarah Catherine Hook, Aimee Lou Wood, Charlotte Le Bon, Sydney Sweeney, and Lisa. Previously, the reports about a star from The White Lotus universe were being discussed, but online users have zeroed in on it being Lisa, if not Aimee Loud Wood.

So far, the production has not commented on the possibility and has neither confirmed the live-action after indefinitely postponing it earlier this year. Another report previously claimed that Scarlett Johansson was picked for the role of Mother Gothel, the evil woman who imprisons Rapunzel in a tower.

