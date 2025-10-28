Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi wrap Benaras shoot for Mirzapur The Movie; Mumbai schedule to begin post-Diwali

Excitement for Mirzapur: The Movie is reaching new heights! The iconic trio, Pankaj Tripathi (Kaleen Bhaiya), Ali Fazal (Guddu Pandit), and Shweta Tripathi (Golu Gupta), have officially wrapped the Benaras schedule of the highly anticipated film.

After two weeks of intense and dynamic shooting in the spiritual city, the cast and crew concluded this leg of the film amid immense fan enthusiasm. Clips and videos from the shoot quickly went viral across social media, giving fans a glimpse of the magic on set. The next schedule of the film is set to begin in Mumbai in the first week of November, after Diwali.

Reflecting on his experience in Benaras, Pankaj Tripathi said, “Mirzapur has given me one of the most memorable characters of my life, and coming back to shoot in Benaras, where it all began, felt almost spiritual. The energy of this city is unmatched - there’s calmness, chaos, devotion, and drama, all at once. Shooting here always fills me with gratitude. The love people showered on us during this schedule was overwhelming, and it reminded me once again how deeply Mirzapur lives in the hearts of its audience.”

Ali Fazal shared his excitement, saying, “Benaras has always felt like home. It’s where Guddu Pandit found his identity, his fire. Coming back here for Mirzapur: The Movie brought back so many memories - not just of the earlier seasons, but of how far we’ve all come as a team and as characters. The warmth of the people, the chaos of the ghats, and the magic of the city just add another layer to the storytelling. We’ve wrapped this schedule on a beautiful note and I can’t wait for what’s next.”

Shweta Tripathi added, “Every time I shoot in Benaras, it feels like life has come full circle. From Masaan to Mirzapur, this city has witnessed some of my most special moments as an actor. Playing Golu has been a journey of strength, resilience, and evolution, and Benaras brings that emotion alive in a way no set ever can.”

She further said, “I like being called Golu. This is not just a character but a household name, and it’s close to everyone’s heart. Golu has grown with me, and it’s incredible to see how much love people have for her. The people here welcomed us with so much love—it’s heartwarming to see how Mirzapur has become a part of their lives too. This schedule was intense yet soulful, and I’ll carry a piece of this city with me as we head to the next phase of filming in Mumbai.”

With the Benaras schedule complete, anticipation for Mirzapur: The Movie continues to soar. The film promises to capture the raw intensity and gripping drama that made the series a phenomenon, power struggles, revenge, emotion, and unforgettable characters, all now set to unfold on a bigger, cinematic scale.

