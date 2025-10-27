Jamtara Season 2 actor Sachin Chandwade passes away at 25

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of suic*de and an individual's death.

Young Marathi actor and Jamtara fame Sachin Chandwade passed away on October 24, 2025, at the age of 25. As per reports, he was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence in Pune, and authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Marathi actor Sachin Chandwade commits suic*de

According to a report by Maharashtra Times, Sachin Chandwade was found by his family members on October 23, 2025, at his residence and was immediately rushed to a private hospital. However, the medical team was unable to save him in time.

The actor was pronounced dead the next day at around 1:30 AM while undergoing treatment. The police have registered a case, and the investigation is currently underway, with the exact reason for his death yet to be determined.

Who was Sachin Chandwade?

Sachin Chandwade was a Marathi actor who also appeared in Hindi-language projects. He hailed from the Parola district of Jalgaon. In addition to his acting career, he worked as a software engineer in Pune's IT Park.

Over the years, driven by his passion for performing, Chandwade appeared in the Marathi-language biographical film Ek Sangharsh Mastercha (2018). Directed by Mahesh Thorat, the film tells the story of a teacher who navigates the politics surrounding the water supply in his village.

Sachin also appeared in the second season of the web series Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega, created and directed by Soumendra Padhi.

The series follows a group of small-town youngsters who run a successful phishing racket, until they encounter a corrupt politician demanding a share of their business. Their struggle against the politician and a new police superintendent forms the core of the show. Chandwade played a character role in the second season.

The actor's final cinematic appearance will be in Asurvan, a Marathi film awaiting release. Directed by Sachin Ramchandra Ambat, the movie is described as a gripping mystery thriller. Chandwade's last social media post featured the motion poster of his character from the film.

Disclaimer: This content addresses sensitive topics, but is not limited to suic*de and death, which some readers may find distressing. Reader discretion is advised. If you or someone you know requires support, please seek assistance from appropriate resources.

