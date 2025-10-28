The Family Man Season 3 Release Date Promo: Manoj Bajpayee to return as Srikant Tiwary on November 21, 2025

The Family Man Season 3 has been one of the most anticipated web series awaiting release. The makers have officially announced that the show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video starting November 21, 2025.

Sharing the release date promo, the platform wrote, “Le laadle, ho gaya Srikant ka comeback. #TheFamilyManOnPrime, November 21.”

The Family Man Release Date Promo

The promo video shared by the makers of The Family Man takes viewers four years ahead of the events of the previous season. With Priyamani introducing the new season as Suchitra Tiwari, Srikant Tiwari is seen trying something new, uncontrollably shouting, “Aaaaaaa…”

As the promo ends, we learn that it was meant to announce the new release date, concluding with the line, “Aaa raha hun, beh****od.”

See the announcement here:

The Family Man Season 1 and 2

The first season introduced us to the world of Srikant Tiwari, an ordinary family man who works at the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a branch of India's National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Along with his partner JK Talpade, Tiwari investigates a potential terrorist attack while also struggling to balance his demanding professional life with his complicated personal one, as a husband and father of two children.

In the second season, Srikant and his team take on a mission against a Tamil Tigers-inspired military resistance group from Sri Lanka. This season also had Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a pivotal role.

Now, after four years, The Family Man returns with a new mission. As hinted in the post-credit preview of Season 2, the COVID-19 pandemic becomes a central backdrop, serving as a link in a larger conspiracy involving China and a possible attack on India's North-Eastern states.

How Srikant manages to avert this national security threat is expected to form the core narrative of Season 3.

Apart from Manoj Bajpayee, The Family Man stars Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, and many others in key roles.

The latest season introduces new cast members such as Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Sundeep Kishan, Jugal Hansraj, and Aditya Srivastava. The screenplay for Season 3 is co-written by Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar, with dialogues by Sumit Arora.

